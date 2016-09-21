Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson likely will miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with a knee injury.

The Vikings are preparing as if Peterson will miss this week's game, a league source told ESPN's Ed Werder on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Peterson suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in Sunday night's 17-14 win over the Green Bay Packers. He slightly twisted his knee at the end of a 5-yard run in the third quarter when Packers linebacker Kyle Fackrell rolled onto Peterson's right leg. Peterson had to be helped from the field.

Although head coach Mike Zimmer hasn't ruled out his star running back for Sunday's game, Peterson and the team's medical staff are "weighing their options."

Peterson had an MRI that revealed a torn meniscus and he could be sidelined for an extended period. Peterson is waiting to hear back from Dr. James Andrews, who performed extensive surgery on his left knee in 2011, before making a decision, a source told ESPN.

If Peterson is out, the Vikings are expected to use a committee approach with Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata splitting snaps like they did in 2014, when Peterson played only one game after the NFL banned him following child abuse charges he faced in Texas. McKinnon and Asiata combined to run for 1,108 yards in 2014.

"I have a lot of confidence in those two guys," Zimmer said Monday. "They're both different types of runners, but I think the combination of the two can help us."

Peterson, the 2015 NFL rushing leader, finished with 19 yards on 12 carries Sunday after a slow start in Week 1, when he managed 31 yards on 19 carries against the Tennessee Titans.

Peterson suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee late in the 2011 season, but returned the following year to rush for a career-high 2,097 yards.

The Sports Xchange