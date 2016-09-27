Vikings add Beavers to reeling offensive line

The Minnesota Vikings addressed their ailing offensive line on Tuesday by signing rookie guard Willie Beavers.

The addition of Beavers could come into play should fellow guard Alex Boone be unable to play Monday versus the New York Giants. Boone sustained a hip injury in the second quarter on Sunday and was replaced by Jeremiah Sirles in Minnesota's 22-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The Vikings are also without left tackle Matt Kalil, who is on injured reserve with an ailing hip.

A fourth-round selection, Beavers was the highest pick of the 2016 draft (121st overall) to fail to make an active roster as Minnesota released him in the final roster cuts.

The 6-foot-5, 322-pound Beavers started 40 consecutive games for Western Michigan, earning first-team All-MAC honors as a senior while playing left tackle.

Also on Tuesday, Minnesota signed wide receiver Isaac Fruechte and tackle Sean Hickey to the practice squad. The Vikings also released cornerback Julian Wilson from the practice squad.

The Sports Xchange