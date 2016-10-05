NFL to clarify unsportsmanlike calls to teams

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) receives an unsportsman like conduct penalty for dancing after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Heinz Field. Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

With unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on the rise this season, the NFL is planning to send teams an explanatory video to clarify the rules for taunting and celebrations.

According to ESPN, taunting calls have risen 220 percent compared to the first four weeks of last season, while other unsportsmanlike penalties -- primarily for celebrations -- are up 56 percent.

Dean Blandino, the league's senior vice president of officiating, said the emphasis on unsportsmanlike calls has come at the direction of the competition committee and won't be relaxed as the season continues.

The video will be circulated within the next week, Blandino said during an appearance on NFL Network.

"We certainly want the teams to have clarification," Blandino said, "and this isn't a new issue. We've been dealing with this in the past. And so we're going to send a tape out in the next week or so and clarify some of these things. But the key is if it's a gesture that either mimics a violent act -- that's something with a firearm or a bow and arrow -- or a sexually suggestive act, those are unsportsmanlike conduct. That's ... something that officials will flag. That's direct from the competition committee and something that we're going to try to be as consistent as possible."

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who is member of the competition committee, said Tuesday he thought the league should provide clarification.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been penalized twice for "twerking" during post-touchdown celebrations. Tomlin said he would like to know how Brown can celebrate without getting a penalty

"We got to get some clarity in terms of what's legal and what's not," Tomlin said. "I know that (Brown) doesn't want it to be a negative thing. He wants to provide positive energy for us and entertain our fans, but we got to get detailed clarity on what he can and cannot do."

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman was penalized last Sunday for pretending to shoot a bow and arrow during a celebration after a fourth-quarter interception in a win over the Cleveland Browns. Norman did the same thing two weeks earlier against the Dallas Cowboys and received a warning from game officials.

"I thought they were gonna warn me this time, too. Else, I wouldn't have done it," Norman said after the game. "I step to the side, thinking I'd be OK. But they caught me."

Referee Jeff Triplette's announcement of Norman's penalty has been mocked on social media when he said: "After the play is over, unsportsmanlike conduct, number 24, shooting a bow and arrow."

Blandino said, in reaction to the ref's bow-and-arrow call: "We certainly don't want our officials getting too specific with the announcement."

---

The Sports Xchange