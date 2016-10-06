NFL PlayerWatch: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) catches a touchdown pass against New York Giants defensive back Trevin Wade (31) in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY SportsMinnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) catches a touchdown pass against New York Giants defensive back Trevin Wade (31) in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

TE Brian Leonhardt was re-signed to the practice squad because three tight ends were unable to practice on Wednesday. Besides Rudolph, also not practicing were Rhett Ellison (knee) and David Morgan (knee). Only two tight ends -- Leonhardt and MyCole Pruitt -- practiced.

DT Sharrif Floyd (knee) did not practice Wednesday. He has not played or practiced since having minor knee surgery after the season opener. He did stretch with the team before Wednesday's practice.

WR Stefon Diggs (groin) did not practice Wednesday. He has appeared on the injury report the past two Fridays but has played in the games.

WR Cordarrelle Patterson played 30-plus snaps for the first time in more than a year when the Vikings played the Giants on Monday night. The former first-round draft pick, who caught only two passes while being benched last year, caught five balls on Monday. "I was tired, man," he said. "But it felt good out there."

QB Sam Bradford ranks third in the league in passer rating (105.6) and completion percentage (69.5). Not bad for a guy who has been in town for 32 days.

RT Andre Smith (triceps) did not practice Wednesday. He was injured in the game against the Giants in the first quarter.

TE Kyle Rudolph (clavicle/rib) did not practice at all on Wednesday. It was the first practice he has missed this season. Rudolph's wife delivered twin girls on Tuesday night, the players' off day. When it was mentioned to coach Mike Zimmer that the timing of the births were perfect because Rudolph didn't have to miss a game or even a practice, Zimmer, whose offense has been ravaged by injuries, said, "Yeah, everything has been nice and smooth this year."

OL Jeremiah Sirles might have proved he belongs somewhere as one of the five-best offensive linemen on the team. A week after playing the last 2 1/2 quarters for injured left guard Alex Boone (hip), Sirles had to step in for right tackle Andre Smith for the last 3 1/2 quarters in Monday night's win over the Giants. Right tackle would be the likely spot for Sirles to be given a chance to start. With Sirles on the field, the Vikings outscored Carolina and the Giants 46-10.