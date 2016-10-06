Vikings WR Diggs battling groin injury

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a pass against New York Giants cornerback Leon Hall (25) in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings could be facing an uphill climb to remain undefeated should they be without the services of leading wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs sat out practice for the second straight day on Thursday due to a groin injury. The 22-year-old wideout had five receptions for 47 yards in Minnesota's 24-10 victory over the New York Giants on Monday.

Diggs has 25 catches for an NFL fifth-best 372 yards and one touchdown this season for the Vikings (4-0), who host the Houston Texans (3-1) on Sunday.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph participated in practice on Thursday after being bothered by a clavicle/rib injury sustained against the Giants. Rudolph has caught a touchdown pass in each of Sam Bradford's three games with Minnesota.

The Sports Xchange