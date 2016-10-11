Wild add depth by claiming Pulkkinen off waivers

The Minnesota Wild added forward depth on Tuesday by claiming Teemu Pulkkinen off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings.

Pulkkinen collected 11 goals, nine assists and 26 penalty minutes in 70 games over parts of three seasons with Detroit. The 24-year-old Finn has flourished in his last two seasons with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League, scoring 65 goals and setting up 55 others in 117 career contests.

"Teemu's been a prolific goal scorer at every level," general manager Chuck Fletcher said. "It's hard to score goals in this league and we thought his talent is high-end and worth the waiver claim."

Pulkkinen will be looked upon to provide instant offense with the Wild, who were led by forwards Zach Parise (25 goals) and Charlie Coyle (21) last season.

Also on Tuesday, Minnesota assigned forward Christoph Bertschy and goaltender Alex Stalock to Iowa of the AHL.

Bertschy, 22, was held without a point in three career games last season with Minnesota.

Stalock, 29, owns a 24-19-7 mark with four shutouts and a 2.37 goals-against average in 62 career appearances with the San Jose Sharks.