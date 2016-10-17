Maya Moore pours in 31, Lynx send Finals to Game 5

The Lynx victory even the best-of-five series at two wins apiece. The deciding fifth game will be played in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Moore was one of four players in double figures for the defending champion Lynx. Lindsay Whalen had 13 points, followed by Seimone Augustus with 12 and Sylvia Fowles with 10. Fowles also had 13 rebounds.

Chelsea Gray came off the bench to score a team-high 20 points for Los Angeles. Kristi Toliver added 15, and Candace Parker scored 14.

Minnesota, fueled by Moore's 13 first-half points, took a 46-40 lead into the locker room and stretched it to a 52-42 on a Moore layup early in the third quarter for its biggest lead.

Toliver's fourth 3-pointer of the game drew Los Angeles within 57-56 with 1:40 left in the third. However, Moore scored Minnesota's last five points in the quarter, and the Lynx's lead was back up to 65-59 as the quarter ended.

Parker tied the game at 69 with 6:01 to go, but two driving layups by Whalen had the Lynx back in front 73-69 with 4:29 remaining.

Trailing in the series, Minnesota understood how perilous it would be to come out Sunday with the same lack of intensity it showed in Friday's Game 3, when Los Angeles raced out to a 30-8 lead in the first eight minutes.

Still, the Sparks jumped out to a 9-4 lead on a Kristi Tolliver 3-pointer at the 7:46 mark. But the Lynx, much more active defensively and on the boards on Sunday, were not letting the Sparks pull away.

By the end of the first quarter, Minnesota led 22-20. And there was a potential red flag for the Sparks: Parker had missed all four shot attempts and only scored one point.

Minnesota began the second quarter on a 7-2 run to move out to a 29-24 lead, and the Lynx finished the first half on top 46-40. The Lynx were definitely in a different gear, especially Moore whose 13 points before the break already surpassed the 11 points she had Friday. Other contributors included Whalen (nine points) and Seimone Augustus (eight points).

Gray led Los Angeles with 11 first-half points off the bench, followed by Tolliver with nine and Nneka Ogwumike with seven.

Parker was 2-for-10 for five points at the half.

NOTES: Sunday was the seventh meeting between the teams this season. Minnesota won two of three in the regular season, and Los Angeles won two of the first three games of the Finals. ... In their past three home playoff games, the Sparks had scored at least 90 points. ... Minnesota C Janel McCarville, who injured her back in Friday's game, did not play Sunday.

---

The Sports Xchange