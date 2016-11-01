NHL: Wild recall forwards Bertschy, Graovac, Schroeder

Minnesota also announced that forward Zac Dalpe underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. The 27-year-old Dalpe, who was placed on long-term injured reserve, was hurt during Saturday's 4-0 victory over the Dallas Stars and is expected to be sidelined four-to-six weeks.

Bertschy recorded his first career NHL point with an assist in the Wild's victory over the Stars. The 22-year-old Swiss native has played in four games this season with Minnesota while scoring a goal and setting up two others in seven contests with Iowa.

Graovac collected his first career NHL goal in the third period versus Dallas. The 23-year-old Ontario native has played in six career contests with Minnesota and has three goals and an assist in six games with Iowa this season.

Schroeder was named the AHL Player of the Week on Monday after recording four goals and three assists in three games last week. The 26-year-old, who was selected by the Vancouver Canucks with the No. 22 overall pick of the 2009 draft, has 11 goals and 16 assists in 107 career NHL contests.