Tight ends coach Pat Shurmur will assume the duties as interim offensive coordinator effective immediately.

Turner was in his third season running Minnesota's offense.

"I have tremendous respect for Mike Zimmer, our coaching staff, and our players and at this time I think it is in the best interest of the team to step down," Turner said in a statement. "I thank the Wilf family for my time here in Minnesota and want to see our players and coaches achieve success."

The Vikings showed almost no signs of life in Monday night's 20-10 loss at Soldier Field against the Bears, who sacked Sam Bradford five times while handing NFC North-leading Minnesota its second straight loss after starting the season 5-0.

"We didn't play very good offensively, so they kind of got after us up front," Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said after the Vikings' second straight loss. "They controlled the game and controlled the tempo of the game.

The Vikings are 31st in total offense and 31st in yards per game at 293.3 this season. The Vikings' 11 offensive touchdowns are second-fewest in the NFL.

Turner, 64, is in his 27th season as an NFL coach. He joined the Vikings in 2014 after serving as offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns for one season. He spent six seasons as head coach of the San Diego Chargers (2007-2012).

Turner's son, Scott Turner, will remain as the quarterbacks coach, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

Shurmur has been Bradford's offensive coordinator twice before -- in St. Louis in 2010 and in Philadelphia in 2015.

The Vikings are the fourth NFL team to change offensive coordinators since the start of the season, joining Buffalo, Baltimore and Jacksonville.