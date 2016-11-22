WR Stefon Diggs among ailing Vikings players

Diggs, who is nursing an ailing knee, leads the team in receptions (67) and receiving yards (747).

Smith, who leads the club with 73 tackles, is dealing with an ankle injury sustained in Sunday's 30-24 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Sendejo was not listed on Monday's injury report. He has 43 tackles and two interceptions.

Newman, who is being plagued by a neck injury, has seven pass deflections and 25 tackles.