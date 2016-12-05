Vikings' Zimmer returns to coaching duties

Zimmer missed last Thursday night's home game against the Dallas Cowboys, one day after he had emergency surgery on his right eye to repair a detached retina.

According to ESPN, Zimmer had another operation on the eye Friday after a follow-up appointment -- his third operation in November and fourth overall.

Special teams coach Mike Priefer filled in as head coach in the Vikings' 17-15 loss that dropped their record to 6-6. The Vikings lost six of their past seven games after a 5-0 start.

Zimmer had a torn retina in his right eye repaired following an Oct. 31 game at Chicago. He required a second surgery Nov. 8.

Zimmer told NBC Sports before Thursday's game that there was a contingency plan in place to drive him to Jacksonville if he wasn't ready to fly.