Vikings' Zimmer returns to coaching duties
Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has returned to his coaching duties following emergency eye surgery and is expected to travel with the team to Jacksonville for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, the team announced Monday.
Zimmer missed last Thursday night's home game against the Dallas Cowboys, one day after he had emergency surgery on his right eye to repair a detached retina.
According to ESPN, Zimmer had another operation on the eye Friday after a follow-up appointment -- his third operation in November and fourth overall.
Special teams coach Mike Priefer filled in as head coach in the Vikings' 17-15 loss that dropped their record to 6-6. The Vikings lost six of their past seven games after a 5-0 start.
Zimmer had a torn retina in his right eye repaired following an Oct. 31 game at Chicago. He required a second surgery Nov. 8.
Zimmer told NBC Sports before Thursday's game that there was a contingency plan in place to drive him to Jacksonville if he wasn't ready to fly.