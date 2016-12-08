Twins select RHP Diaz first in Rule 5 draft

Diaz, a 22-year-old and the Brewers' 21st-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, posted a 1-8 record with a 3.71 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 26 games (15 starts) with Single-A Wisconsin.

Luis Torrens, a 20-year-old catcher who was the New York Yankees' 17th-rated prospect, was selected second overall by the Cincinnati Reds. Torrens hit .250 with six home runs and 51 RBIs in 162 minor league games in 2016.

The San Diego Padres selected St. Louis Cardinals 19th-ranked prospect and shortstop Allen Cordoba third overall. Cordoba, 21, hit .362 with 21 walks and 18 RBIs over 50 games with rookie-league Johnson City last season.

Oakland A's right-hander Dylan Covey, ranked the 20th-best prospect in their minor league system, was the only other highly rated prospect selected (ninth overall) by the Chicago White Sox in this year's Rule 5 draft.

Players who are not on their team's 40-man roster prior to the Rule 5 draft are eligible for selection. If drafted, a player must remain on the selecting team's major league roster for the entire following season.

2016 Rule 5 Draft Picks

Round 1 (Major League Phase)

1. Minnesota Twins -- RHP Miguel Diaz (from Brewers)

2. Cincinnati Reds -- C Luis Torrens (from Yankees)

3. San Diego Padres -- SS Allen Cordoba (from Cardinals)

4. Tampa Bay Rays -- RHP Kevin Gadea (from Seattle Mariners)

5. Atlanta Braves -- RHP Armando Rivero (from Chicago Cubs)

6. Arizona Diamondbacks -- RHP Tyler Jones (from Yankees)

7. Brewers -- LHP Caleb Smith (from Yankees)

8. Los Angeles Angels -- RHP Justin Haley (from Boston Red Sox)

9. White Sox -- RHP Dylan Covey (from A's)

10. Pittsburgh Pirates: LHP Tyler Webb (from Yankees)

11. Detroit Tigers -- LHP Daniel Stumpf (from Kansas City Royals)

12. Baltimore Orioles -- OF Aneury Tavarez (from Red Sox)

13. Toronto Blue Jays -- RHP Glenn Sparkman (from Royals)

14. Red Sox -- SS Josh Rutledge (from Rockies)

15. Cleveland Indians -- LHP Holby Milner (from Philadelphia Phillies)

16. Texas Rangers -- RHP Michael Hauschild (from Houston Astros)

Round 2 (Major League Phase)

17. Reds -- C Stuart Turner (from Twins)

18. Orioles -- OF Anthony Santander (from Indians)

Round 1 (Triple-A Phase)

1. Reds -- RHP Jose Adames (from Miami Marlins)

2. Padres -- RHP Trevor Frank (from Indians)

3. Rays -- RHP Ty Hensley (from Yankees)

4. Braves -- LHP Cesilio Pimentel (from Pirates)

5. Diamondbacks -- RHP Jon Fitzsimmons (from Indians)

6. Phillies -- SS Jorge Flores (from Toronto Blue Jays)

7. Brewers -- 1B Art Charles Jr. (from Reds)

8. Angels -- INF Matthew Williams (from Cardinals)

9. Colorado Rockies -- RHP Anthony Bemboom (from Angels)

10. Marlins -- OF Cal Towey (from Angels)

11. Royals -- RHP Kevin Magallanes (from Yankees)

12. Astros -- C Eduardo de Oleo (from Diamondbacks)

13. Yankees -- C Jorge Saez Jr. (from Blue Jays)

14. Mariners -- LHP Paul Paez (from New York Mets)

15. Cardinals -- OF Austin Wilson (from Mariners)

16. Tigers -- RHP Sean Donatello (from Marlins)

17. Orioles -- RHP Jefri Hernandez (from Reds)

18. Blue Jays -- RHP Philp Walby (from Washington Nationals)

19. Los Angeles Dodgers -- LHP Edward Paredes (from Tigers)

20. Red Sox -- RHP Harrison Cooney (from Angels)

21. Rangers -- LHP Matt Smoral (from Blue Jays)

22. Cubs -- INF Kevin Cornelius (from Yankees)

Round 2 (Triple-A Phase)

23. Rays -- RHP Jairo Munoz (from Phillies)

24. Diamondbacks -- RHP Grant Sides (from Indians)

25. Brewers -- RHP Matt Ramsey (from Marlins)

26. Angels -- LHP Adrian Almeida (from Mets)

27. Marlins -- LHP Nick Maronde (from Indians)

28. Astros -- RHP Jared Mortensen (from Rays)

29. Yankees -- RHP Colten Brewer (from Pirates)

30. Mariners -- OF Chuck Taylor (from Diamondbacks)

31. Tigers -- OF Elvis Rubio (from Brewers)

32. Orioles -- LHP Brian Moran (from Braves)

33. Dodgers -- RHP Kyle Grana (from Cardinals)

34. Red Sox -- LHP Joshua Smith (from Pirates)

35. Rangers -- RHP Zack Bird (from Braves)

Round 3 (Triple-A Phase)

36. Diamondbacks -- INF Daniel Lockhart (from Cubs)

37. Angels -- C Mario Sanjur (from Tigers)

38. Marlins -- 2B Alex Yarbrough (from Angels)

39. Rangers -- RHP Fernando Miranda (from Braves)