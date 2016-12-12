Vikings cornerback Rhodes learning to control temper

Rhodes was flagged for holding. When he charged the official and threw a fit, he was flagged 15 more yards for unsportsmanlike conduct. Earlier, Rhodes was flagged for a 31-yard pass interference and had a five-yarder for illegal use of hands declined.

Zimmer benched Rhodes after his double foul, "and told me to settle down," Rhodes said. The benching ended after two plays when Rhodes' replacement, rookie Mackensie Alexander, was flagged for a 22-yard pass interference penalty.

The Jaguars used all that to score their first touchdown and take a 16-12 lead.

"Xavier is a good football player," Zimmer said. "He's powerful. ... So there's going to be some of that pushing and shoving going on, and he just needs to learn the things that he can do and the things he can't do."