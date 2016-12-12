Floyd, a first-round draft pick (23rd overall) in 2013 out of Florida, played one game in 2016 before sustaining a right knee injury. He underwent knee surgery Sept. 22, and the Vikings had held out hope he would return.

"We kept hanging around and hanging around, and it was just, we may need the roster spot at some point," coach Mike Zimmer said, via ESPN.com.

The 25-year-old totaled 57 tackles, 9 1/2 sacks, four passes defensed and one forced fumble in 44 games (24 starts) over four seasons with Minnesota.

The Vikings picked up Floyd's fifth-year option of $6.757 million for 2017 last May.

Johnson, who went undrafted out of Georgia, signed with Minnesota's practice squad last Jan. 6 but was released on Sept. 3 and added to the practice squad again the following day.