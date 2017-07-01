WNBA: Lynx's Moore leads early returns of All-Star voting

The 2015 All-Star MVP, and four-time All-Star, Moore leads with 19,949 votes. Teammate and three-time All-Star Sylvia Fowles ranks third among Western Conference frontcourt players with 15,159 votes while five-time All-Star guard Seimone Augustus and six-time All-Star guard Lindsay Whalen rank fourth (11,198) and fifth (10,131), respectively among Western Conference guards.

In her seventh year out of the University of Connecticut, Moore is averaging 16.0 points, on 39.4 percent shooting, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Moore ranks 12th in the WNBA in assists (4.1 apg) and sixth in steals (1.58 spg). She posted a season-best 11 rebounds to along with 22 points and seven assists June 2 vs. Washington, her 30th career double-double. She has scored 20 points in four straight games while averaging 21.2 ppg, on 49.3 percent shooting in her last five games.

In her 10th year in the WNBA, Fowles is averaging a team-high 21.0 points, on 67.4 percent shooting, a club-best 10.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. She currently ranks first in field goal accuracy (67.4 percent), second in scoring (21.0 ppg), second in rebounding (10.3 rpg), third in steals (1.92 spg) and third in blocks (1.92 bpg).

Fowles is the only player in the WNBA to be ranked in the top-five in each of those categories. She has compiled six 20/10 efforts this season (46 career) and was named Western Conference Player of the Month for May, her sixth career monthly award.

In her 12th year of out of Louisiana State University, Augustus is averaging 11.7 points, on 50 percent shooting, and 3.5 assists. She ranks second in the WNBA in three-point accuracy (52.6 percent), eighth in FT accuracy (90.9 percent) and 16th in assists (3.5 apg). Augustus sank the tie-breaking jumper with 4.3 seconds to play May 20 at Dallas, capping a season-high 18-point effort.

In her 14th season, Whalen is averaging 8.5 ppg, on 49.4 percent shooting, and a team-high 4.8 assists per game. She leads the WNBA in three-point accuracy (55.6 percent) and ranks sixth in assists (4.8 apg). The June 9 game at Washington marked her 295th regular-season win surpassing Swin Cash (294) for the WNBA's all-time lead in that category.

WNBA All-Star Voting 2017 ends 9 p.m. July 6. Starters will be announced July 11 on ESPN during the 11 a.m. edition of SportsCenter. All-Star reserves, who will be selected by the Eastern and Western Conference head coaches, will be announced July 18 during ESPN2's telecast of the Connecticut Storm and Chicago Sky (8 p.m. CT).

The WNBA All-Star Game at KeyArena in Seattle will be televised by ABC at 2:30 p.m. July 22.