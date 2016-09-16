In his senior season for the Warriors, Stout scored 16 goals and collected 17 assists. His 33 points were second-highest on the team. In the 2014-15, season he was second on the team in scoring with seven goals and 11 assists.

"When I came here, Eric had a lot of folks who doubted him, his work ethic, his toughness, etc.," Warriors head coach Dave Aus said. "In my 20 years of (coaching), I saw more growth in him than I've seen in just about any other player I've had.

"He's not perfect, none of us are, but he bought into what we tried to do and worked to get where he is. I'm very proud of him."