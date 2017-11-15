College Diving: Etterman in top 10 at Minnesota Invite
MINNEAPOLIS—Brainerd graduate Beth Etterman placed in the top 10 in diving competition for the University of Minnesota last weekend.
On the final day of platform competition, during the inaugural Minnesota Diving Invite, Etterman captured a seventh-place finish with 218.70 points in the women's division.
On the women's 1-meter board Friday, Etterman finished fifth scoring 297.75 points.
Gopher divers are off until the Tennessee Diving Invitational Jan. 3-5 at Knoxville, Tenn.