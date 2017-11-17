State Diving: Harmer headed to Saturday's finals

The Brainerd senior will have three more dives before her high school career is concluded. She is sitting in 10th place after Thursday's semifinal round of the Class 2A State diving competition at the University of Minnesota.

With eight dives in, Harmer has 233.40 points.

"I felt like I was consistent throughout the whole meet," Harmer said. "The first five dives especially, because I didn't really know where I was because I wasn't keeping track. After those five dives and they announced I made it to the semifinals, I was pretty excited and just knew I had to be consistent through the next three dives to stay around the same place where I was at to make finals."

The goal coming into the tournament was top 16, and the goal on Saturday will be to maintain her current position.

"Really, what it's going to take is just me putting those three dives in as clean as I can and trying to rack up the most amount of points as possible," Harmer said. "I think I'll be able to remain calm and relaxed because this is all just extra. This is a little more pressure, I'm sure the finals will be, but I'm just ready to have fun because this was my goal all season and I've already accomplished that."

Harmer switched her dive lineup from the Section 8-2A meet to put her best scoring dives in front to make the preliminary cut.

"At the section meet we could leave some of those big dives for the end," said Brainerd diving coach Mary Streiff. "But today we loaded them up on top and she just dove consistently all the way through prelims. She did exactly the plan of concentrating on one dive at a time. You can just really tell having that experience of being down here before nothing really rattled her from the time we walked into the pool and warm-ups to starting the competition with the state's best divers. She was just collected.

"She does have a game face. She gets in a groove and she was there again tonight.

After the five preliminary dives, Harmer was sitting ninth with 152.55 points. The field of 32 was then cut to 20 for the semifinals.

Harmer performed three more dives in the semifinals, and as she's done all year, nailed those, too.

"Saturday, I think she'll again get in that groove. Once competition starts, she just knows how to tune into what she's doing and what she wants to accomplish. She's consistent Cami right now. That's her game. Just clicking off one dive after another. She didn't score anything really big tonight, but she also didn't blow anything."

Semifinals

Results: 1-Michelle Schlossmacher (Roseville) 341.25, 2-Megan Phillip (Edina) 328.10, 3-Alex Zeiss (Buffalo) 296.30, 4-Abigail Egolf-Jensen (Blaine) 295.15, 5-Meredith Matchinsky (St. Cloud Tech) 292.15, 10-Cami Harmer (Brainerd) 233.40