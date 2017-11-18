State Girls Swimming: Flyers' Foote 7th, 9th in prelims

In her third state meet, Foote placed seventh in the 100-yard freestyle to make the finals and will compete in the consolation heat after finishing ninth in the 50 freestyle. She also anchored the Flyers' 400 freestyle relay, which failed to advance after placing 19th in Friday's prelims.

The top eight in each event advance to the finals. Places ninth through 16th compete in the consolation round at noon Saturday.

In the 100 freestyle, Foote clocked a 52.74, knocking 19-hundredths of a second off her seed time of 52.93.

"The 100 is her best event and she swam very well," said Little Falls head coach Tim Corbett. "(Her 52.74) was the best time of her life, a personal best, and puts her in a good place to go after it Saturday."

In the 50 freestyle, Foote touched in 24.26 finishing ninth, just missing eighth place by three-hundredths of a second.

"She was 10th going in and moved up to ninth," said Corbett. "She dropped a couple tenths (from her 24.45 seed) and that was a very nice time. We were very pleased with that time."

Flyer sophomore Rachel Josephson was competing in her first state meet and finished 22nd in the 50 freestyle with a 25.05, slightly slower than her seed time of 24.89.

"It was her first state meet and it's tough on them that first time at state for sure," said Corbett. "But I was very pleased with how she gave it a go and she's got two more years to go at it."

Josephson and Foote teamed up with junior Caitlin Gustafson and sophomore Rachel Pusc for the 400 free relay in the final event of the day. They finished 19th with a 3:46.80 after being seeded with a 3:44.53. Josephson led off the first 100-yard leg with a 55.75. Gustafson and Pusc followed at 58.60 and 58.72, respectively, before Foote anchored with a 53.73.

"These girls were sitting there for the whole meet waiting to get in," said Corbett. "They were just a little flat. Rachel (Josephson) led off with a good time and the rest tried to move up, but they weren't able to. It's a big stage and they tried to give it everything they had, but again, it's a little overwhelming the first time down there."

Of Foote's anchor leg, Corbett said, "She had a pretty good day all around. She's pretty solid. It will be fun Saturday in her last high school race. I think she will just let it all hang out and see what happens. She's come a long way since being a sixth-grader when she was afraid to dive off the block."

Class 1A prelims

50 freestyle: 1-Makayla Suominen (CEC) 23.27, 9-Alice Foote (LF) 24.26, 22-Rachel Josephson (LF) 25.05

100 freestyle: 1-Lexi Kucera (Hutchison) 51.17, 7-Foote (LF) 52.74

400 freestyle relay: 1-Hutchison 3:31.27, 19-Little Falls (Josephson, Caitlin Gustafson, Rachel Pusc, Foote) 3:46.80

Next: Little Falls' Alice Foote in 50 and 100 freestyle finals, University of Minnesota, noon Saturday, Nov. 18.

Warriors fail to advance

MINNEAPOLIS—Brainerd's 200-yard freestyle relay of Jamie Wallace, Jacquilyn Rude, Katie Streiff and Madelynn Gibbons failed to advance following Friday's Class 2A prelims at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center.

They were 19th after the preliminary round finishing in 1:40.22, which was 24-hundredths of a second slower than their 18th-place seed time of 1:39.66.

"We were about three-tenths slower, but we needed to go three-tenths faster," said Brainerd head coach Dan Anderson. "That seed time of 1:39.98 was amazing and their best all season. The girls wanted to get the school record (1:39.66)."

The top eight relays advance to Saturday's finals and places ninth to 16th swim in the consolation round.

Streiff swam the fastest 50-yard leg in 24.38 going third off the blocks. Wallace led off with a 25.79 followed by Rude's 24.90. Gibbons anchored with a 25.15.

"All the girls swam well," said Anderson. "Their exchanges were good, but we just came up a little short. They believed they could place and they believed they could go faster so obviously they're disappointed, but they did the best they could.

"I'm super proud of them. They let it all hang out and it just didn't happen."

Class 2A Prelims

200 freestyle relay: 1-Edina 1:35.23, 19-Brainerd (Jamie Wallace, Jacquilyn Rude, Katie Streiff, Madelynn Gibbons) 1:40.22.