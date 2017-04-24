Twins' Sano suspended one game for 'aggressive actions'

The players' association appealed the suspension, so the discipline issued to Sano will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.

Sano was in the lineup on Monday for the opener of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers.

"It makes me happy that they (the players' association) support me that way," the 23-year-old Dominican said through a team translator, via the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. "It (stinks) that I've been suspended but it's part of the deal. It's in MLB's hands, and they'll take care of it."

Detroit's JaCoby Jones was drilled in the face by a pitch from right-hander Justin Haley in the third inning on Saturday, raising tension between the American League Central rivals. Matthew Boyd threw behind Sano two innings later, prompting the latter to point his bat and yell toward the Tigers left-hander.

Detroit catcher James McCann attempted to intervene, but Sano reacted by launching a right hand to McCann's chest.

Boyd received an undisclosed fine from MLB, which ruled that he intentionally threw at Sano.