The Twins will appeal on behalf of Sano, who remained in Monday night’s lineup against Texas left-hander Martin Perez. Right-hander Andrew Cashner starts Tuesday for the Rangers, with lefty Cole Hamels due to the start the series finale on Wednesday, but initial indications were the Twins were not planning to drop the appeal so Sano could face both lefty starters in this series.

“It makes me happy that they support me that way,” Sano said through a team translator. “It sucks that I’ve been suspended, but it’s part of the deal. It’s in MLB’s hands, and they’ll take care of it.”

Sano was ejected by plate umpire Jordan Baker along with Tigers lefty Matt Boyd following a wayward Boyd pitch that sailed behind Sano. It was determined Boyd had intentionally thrown at Sano after Twins rookie right-hander Justin Haley hit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones in the mouth with a pitch two innings earlier.

Boyd was not suspended but did receive an undisclosed fine, according to the press release from Joe Torre, chief baseball officer for Major League Baseball.

Sano struck Tigers catcher James McCann in the chest protector with a straight right hand after McCann brushed Sano above the shoulders with his glove in an attempt to keep him from rushing Boyd. After the pitch went behind him, Sano took several menacing steps toward the mound, pointing at Boyd and warning him to, “Watch out.”

While crew chief Mike Everitt said in a postgame statement that Sano was ejected for throwing a punch at McCann, Sano insisted it was “just a shove.” The Twins, after analyzing replays of the incident, believe Sano has a good case for the suspension to be overturned.

“It surprised me a little bit,” said Sano, who also was fined. “I didn’t think there was going to be a suspension, but that’s part of the game, I guess. I already said what I needed to say. In my mind I didn’t do anything wrong, so we’ll see what happens.”

Twins manager Paul Molitor said the team felt “the proper response is to appeal” after consulting with Sano as well as Twins officials Derek Falvey and Thad Levine.

“We feel we’re going to have a fairly legitimate case,” Molitor said. “I’ve talked to Miggy, and he’s glad to hear we plan to support him in every way we can to try to get this thing reduced.”

Typical protocol is for Kyle Thousand, Sano’s agent at Roc Nation Sports, to inform the commissioner’s office his client plans to appeal. The Twins will then “put together a case and submit it,” Molitor said.

Appeals are typically heard within 10 days of the disciplinary announcement.