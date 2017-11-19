Volleyball: W-DC's Volkmann signs to play at Winona State

A 5-foot-8 outside hitter, Volkmann is a 6-year varsity player and 5-year starter for the Wolverines. She capped her final season at the Class 1 state tournament Nov. 9-11, helping her team to fourth place. Volkmann surpassed a career milestone for kills this season with 2,063 and finished her career with 2,018 digs, 325 aces, and 118 blocks.

During her athletic and academic career at W-DC, Volkmann has earned a multitude of accolades. For volleyball, they include Minnesota All-State first team 2016 and 2017; Class 1A All-Tournament Team 2017; academic all-state 2017; Park Region Conference Most Valuable Player 2016 and 2017; 5-time All-Park Region Conference; 6-time letterwinner; 5-time Brainerd Dispatch All-Area First Team; and she was a 3-year captain.

In addition, Volkmann has participated in basketball, softball and track and field for the Wolverines.

In basketball, she's a 5-time letter winner, 2-time captain and has received all-conference honorable mention twice.

In softball, as a pitcher and shortstop, she's a 3-time letterwinner and earned all-conference honors in 2017.

Her sophomore year, Volkmann participated in track and field in which she earned all-conference honors in 2016 and lettered.

Volkmann maintains a 4.0 grade-point average and is a member of WDC's National Honor Society. She was named Academic All-State in 2017 and is a 5-time Minnesota State High School League Spotlight on Scholarship recipient.

She's also involved in Knowledge Bowl, band, jazz band, choir, student council and has served as a peer mentor.

Volkmann plans to study mathematics at Winona State which is coached by Joe Getzin, who's in his third season as the Warriors' head coach. In 2016, the Warriors advanced to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship match. The team won 20 matches and was ranked 22nd in the final AVCA poll. During the season the Warriors scored four wins over top-10 ranked opponents.