College Volleyball: Raiders' Peterson division coach of year
Jane Peterson of the Central Lakes College Raiders was named the MCAC Northern Division Coach of the Year Monday.
Peterson's CLC team continued its dominance of the MCAC Northern Division with a 14-0 regular-season mark and a two-match sweep of the NJCAA Region 13B tournament. The Raiders advanced to the NJCAA National Championships, where they finished in third place.
Peterson concluded season No. 27 and ranks as one of the winningest active coaches in the NJCAA among all three divisions. At the national level, Peterson has garnered National Coach of the Year honors in 2000, 2001, and 2007.