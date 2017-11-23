All-Area Volleyball: W-DC's Volkmann in a class by herself

Following a breakout junior season, the Wadena-Deer Creek senior surpassed her goals and everyone else's expectations of her to lead the Wolverines to the Class 1A State Tournament and earn the honor of being named Brainerd Dispatch All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year.

Coming off of her junior season, Volkmann was on the radar of many volleyball publications and college coaches. Her junior season saw Volkmann register 540 kills, 485 digs, five set assists, 41 blocks and 69 ace serves on 92 percent serving.

Volkmann's numbers helped W-DC to a 23-9 season and the Section 8-2A finals. Those numbers also landed her on the Class 1A All-State first team, the Dispatch All-Area team, All-Park Region Conference and the Breakdown's Top 50 juniors.

This season Volkmann matched or surpassed those numbers helping W-DC return to the state tournament for the first time since 2011. W-DC finished 26-8 and placed fourth in Class 1A.

"The season in general was super good," Casey Volkmann said. "We had our ups and downs. We kind of got in a slump during the middle, but then when it came to playoff time we just connected and everyone was playing at the top of their game.

Casey Volkmann

School: Wadena-Deer Creek

Year: Senior

Position: Outside hitter

Honors: Named to Class 1A All-State First Team, Class 1A All-State Tournament Team, Academic All-State Team, Park Region Conference Most Valuable Player, All-Park Region Conference, St. Michael-Albertville All-Tournament team

Season stats: Finished with 662 kills, 418 digs, 15 set assists, 29 blocks, 58 ace serves on 91 percent serving

"Then winning that section championship game was just full of so many different emotions. It was almost a relief that I didn't have to worry achieving the goal of making it to state. There was so much excitement and happiness between everybody."

Volkmann's mother and W-DC head coach Sue Volkmann knew making it to state was a realistic goal. She also knew her daughter had to be a leader and help her teammates blossom as well.

And that's what happened.

W-DC senior middle hitter Ellie Miron earned all-conference honors as she blasted 344 kills to go with 34 blocks. Sophomore middle hitter Kennedy Gravelle added 191 kills and 78 blocks for all-conference honors.

Junior setter Ashley Adams was named the conference's most outstanding setter and finished with 1,062 set assists, 214 digs and 33 blocks.

"I think we started out the year knowing that we could possibly have a chance of doing that so it was a realistic goal," Sue Volkmann said. "The kids really work hard in the offseason. This isn't just something they do in the fall. They know there has to be preparation ahead of time.

"Athletically, we certainly weren't the team that we had seven or eight years ago. We really needed to depend on each other. It was a matter of other kids stepping up so we had something other than Casey. The kids realized that. Everybody realized that's what we needed in order to achieve that goal."

Casey Volkmann finished her senior year with 662 kills, 418 digs, 15 set assists, 29 blocks and 58 ace serves on 91 percent serving.

Volkmann's lack of height—she stands 5-foot-8—didn't hinder her productivity on the state's largest stage. Volkmann pounded 14 kills with a .216 attack percentage in a 3-0 victory over Ada-Borup in the state quarterfinals. She added 11 digs, one set assist, three blocks and one ace serve.

During a 3-0 loss to eventual state champion Mayer Lutheran in the semifinals, Volkman finished with eight kills, 11 digs, one block, one set assist and one ace serve.

She concluded her high school career with 17 kills, 13 digs and an ace serve in a 3-0 loss to Bethlehem Academy in the third-place match.

"I was actually expecting state to be scarier being down on the court, but personally, I just thought of it as a normal game," Casey Volkmann said. "I tried to not think about the big stands around us or anything. But it was super fun to play in that setting."

After the state tournament, Volkmann signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball next season at Winona State University. The Warriors finished the season 21-8.

While Volkmann excelled at the outside hitter position, she'll play more of a defensive specialist libero role for the Warriors. It's a move she's more than comfortable making.

"I think it takes skill and knowledge," Casey Volkmann said. "As a hitter, I of course have to know that aspect of the game super well, but going into playing a defensive position, I'm going to have to know that part of the game super well. Being a versatile athlete obviously helps, but you have to have a good knowledge of the game to be able to switch like that."

Sue Volkmann said her daughter knew a position change was required. She said Casey wanted to play at the highest level she could reach. She figured it was Division II. She wanted to play in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, but also with a competitive team. But she also knew she would have to give up her outside hitting position and concentrate on defense. That was thought through with care.

"She's just really quick and can anticipate and she's not afraid to go after anything," Sue Volkmann said. "She's not afraid to dive all out on the floor. She's not afraid to go as far as she can to reach a ball. She doesn't give up on a ball. She's just not afraid to do those things that make a good defensive player."

Winona wasn't just about volleyball. The student-athlete considered environment, school, coaching and future teammates. All things pointed to yes.

"I really liked the coach," Casey Volkmann said. "I practiced one time with them in the spring and I've been to camp and I love the way he coaches. He's intense. I like that intensity. They have a super cool group of girls so I feel like I can fit in there. That's the volleyball part that really drew me in.

"But Winona also has a small campus so they have smaller class sizes, which I really like. I can connect with my professors. It was both school and volleyball that really drew me to Winona. And they have a beautiful area down there."

Casey Volkmann said after enjoying a successful and fun senior year she is excited for college, but knows she'll miss her prep years.

"I'm going to miss it a lot," Casey Volkmann said. "Of course college will be fun, but I think it's different playing with girls you grew up with. And being coached by my mom. It's going to be weird never playing for her again."