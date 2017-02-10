The social media buzz comes after Melissa McCarthy played White House press secretary Sean Spicer on "SNL" last weekend in a surprise appearance that garnered rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Since, Christine Baranski has voiced her interest in portraying Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, saying in an interview, "It would seem somewhat logical -- we have that strong jawline, don't we?" Kate McKinnon portrayed DeVos in last week's Spicer skit.

Related 'SNL': Melissa McCarthy Makes Surprise Appearance as Sean Spicer

While there seems to be a potential wave of female performers portraying president Donald Trump's cabinet members on the horizon, don't count O'Donnell in just yet. Sources from O'Donnell's camp tell Variety that the former talk show host won't be playing Bannon on "SNL." Reps for the NBC show declined to comment, persisting that the network doesn't weigh in on "guest rumors."

Aside from her trending Twitter photo, O'Donnell has also re-tweeted messages in support of her playing Bannon on "SNL," in addition to tweeting her praise for Alec Baldwin as Trump ("nobody does it better"), plus the prospect of Baranski playing DeVos.

"Available -- if called I will serve," she tweeted on Monday about taking on Bannon on "SNL."

available - if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

O'Donnell and Trump have had a longstanding, public feud. Throughout the presidential campaign and during the first few weeks Trump has been in office, O'Donnell has been vocal about her disapproval and dislike for Trump, actively posting anti-Trump messages across her social media.