Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 24
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 24

Craig Lida stands at the back of his boat in a harbor.
Local
The Great Loop: A Pillager man’s 6,000-mile journey
The Great Loop is a circumnavigation of the eastern U.S., and part of Canada, down the Mississippi, through the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and the Great Lakes.
December 24, 2022 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Students watching musical theater.
Local
Central Lakes Adventure School students attend ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Central Lakes Adventure School is a charter school and uses hands-on experiential learning, project-based instruction, as well as traditional classroom instruction.
December 24, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Latest Headlines
News, sports, opinion, and more

Must Reads
A computer screen says Merry Christmas with a Santa hat hanging on it.
Local
Tech Savvy: From whimsical to useful to vintage, tech gifts provide it all
December 24, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
A cyclamen plant.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: Cyclamen plants are great gifts to give friends
December 24, 2022 03:00 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Group of people dressed in festive costumes.
Local
Festive flash mob in Brainerd
December 23, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls

StormTracker Weather

Weather
Snow showers likely for Christmas Day
December 24, 2022 10:04 AM
A drawing of a Christmas scene.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Merry Christmas!
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
December 24, 2022 04:30 AM
 · 
By  Myrikal Ausland-Bethel
Drawing of a two people and a snowman outside next to a Christmas tree and an American flag.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Celebrating Christmas
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
December 23, 2022 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Madison Ryti
More top news
122422.N.BP.CROMPTON - LEAD.jpg
Minnesota
Bemidji grad Peter Crompton leads research team at National Institutes of Health
Peter Crompton is chief of the Malaria Infection Biology and Immunity Section at the National Institutes of Health. He says the spark for his career was ignited at Bemidji High School.
US-NEWS-MALL-AMERICA-REPORTEDLY-ON-LOCKDOWN-1-SP.jpg
Minnesota
'We're going to catch these people:’ One killed in Friday shooting at Mall of America
Marv Spomer, owner of Spomer Classics in Worthington, stands in the middle of his life's collection of neon signs.
Minnesota
Minnesota classic car memorabilia museum closing after 2 decades
A courtroom gavel
Minnesota
Chinese national imprisoned for cyberstalking, stealing identity of Minnesota college student
Federal prosecutors say the man used the victim’s name and image to solicit sex on dating and pornography websites. Strangers would show up at the victim's home expecting a sexual encounter.
December 23, 2022 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
education school hall
Minnesota
Mental health, suicidal thoughts among students alarm Minnesota Department of Health
More students are reporting struggles with their mental health and having serious consideration of suicidal thoughts. However, they're also making healthier decisions regarding substance use.
December 23, 2022 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service

OBITUARIES
63a5c6972509e37ff7a50b8c.jpg
DeAnna Paschall
December 23, 2022 09:33 AM
63a4df412509e37ff7a48674.jpg
John “Jack” Rolfs
December 23, 2022 08:33 AM
Dorothy Collins
December 22, 2022 04:03 PM
63a1d18d2509e37ff7a08a50.jpg
Kenneth P. Solom
December 22, 2022 02:53 PM
Joseph Dudding, D.D.S.
December 22, 2022 12:53 PM
63a48138d14219023402d910.jpg
Candy McLaughlin
December 22, 2022 12:33 PM
Government and Politics
A man holds up a sign during a protest
Year in review: A look back at top Minnesota stories from 2022
The election, strikes and the abortion debate made headlines in Minnesota this year.
Baxter City Hall Spring 2020 cut.jpg
Baxter City Council approves the construction of new concrete plant
Cass County Board: Sheriff Burch retires after 36 years of service
Capacity constraints in juvenile detention present challenge for Crow Wing County
Business
Sunshine Foods
  1. What's the future of food and agriculture? A Purdue University economist shares his thoughts
  2. Forum Communications Co. names Tim Sticha chief financial officer
  3. SCORE Column: Tuning up your business
Crime and Courts
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Dec. 23
December 23, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Courts logo image fsa.jpg
Minnesota
Co-defendant in GOP operative sex trafficking case pleads guilty
December 19, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Dec. 19
December 19, 2022 02:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Dec. 17
December 17, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local
Northland Outdoors
122422SLUSH cropped.jpg
Dokken: Beware of the dreaded 'S' word – slush – when on the ice
A lot can change between now and the end of winter, but if the past week is any indication, this is going to be a tough winter for slush on many bodies of water in both Minnesota and North Dakota.
friday wind.JPG
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Christmas Weekend Outlook
Brainerd Jaycees prepare for ice fishing contest season
Minnesota DNR adopts new wolf management plan
Sports
DUDE5425.jpg
Prep
Bad call? You better watch out, this Santa Claus is watching you
December 24, 2022 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
prm-2022-sport-santa-grinch.jpg
Exclusive
Sports
2022 Sports Santa - and introducing - the Sports Grinch
December 24, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) takes off with the ball but is caught from behind by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (95) on Oct. 6, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Pro
Giants at Vikings: Keys to game, how to watch, who has the edge
December 24, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards drives to the basket between Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and guard Derrick White (9) on Dec. 23, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston.
Pro
Boston pulls away from Timberwolves in 4th quarter
December 23, 2022 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press

Education
Drawing of a snowman, penguin and American flag at the North Pole.
Weather Drawing: Welcome to winter!
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
A drawing of a Christmas tree.
Weather Drawing: O Christmas Tree
Pierz students honored with AAA Award
Weather Drawing: Rocking around the Christmas Tree
Health
hands-g271dc1073_1920.jpg
  1. Holiday travel and disrupted routines can be hard for people with Alzheimer's. Get tips that can help
  2. Want to reduce holiday stress and get a few laughs? Try making lefse
  3. 3 ways holiday traditions may help you handle the holiday blues
Community
  1. 2022 Holiday Greetings - Letter to Santa
  2. This Was Brainerd - Dec. 24
  3. This Was Brainerd - Dec. 23
Lifestyle
lilac tree snow damage Dec. 2022.jpg
Fielding questions: Winter snow damage to trees and shrubs, hoya houseplant flowering
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about losing branches due to recent wet, heavy snow accumulation.
Thumbnail - Garden.jpg
The health benefits of gardening might surprise you
Church News
Sausage stuffed mushrooms are the perfect food for holiday gatherings
opinion
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Learn to ride the bus!
December 24, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Cookie Zierman
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: It’s not fair
December 24, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Reader Opinion: It’s not fair
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The unrealistic expectations for Christmas
December 23, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
E6B4F82C-4722-47E2-87F6-5F33EB000832.PNG
Columns
Why Scandinavian-heritage Americans eat lutefisk -- with one exception
December 23, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke

The Vault
Refugio's Mother.jpg
  1. Police claim Refugio Rodriguez killed himself. His family fears it was a hitjob, with evidence ignored
  2. 'Hazzard-ous' healer: How this Minnesota woman's deadly fasting methods finally caught up with her
  3. Minnesota church solves the mystery of an unusual box hidden in its walls
Minnesota
5034f4-20221222-snow-cleanup-hovland5-2000.jpg
  1. Are Minnesota's winters getting snowier? Well, yes, and no.
  2. Report: Black women and girls disproportionately targeted for violence in Minnesota
  3. Winter storm updates: As snow heads out, winds and whiteout conditions move in
KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCH
A pair of firefighters walk along the train. The crossing arm flashes in the foreground.
  1. Train Fire klick! Gallery
  2. Dave Maras Holiday Invitational 2022 klick! Gallery
  3. Raiders Men's Basketball vs Riverland 121722 klick! Gallery
Podcasts
BrainerdMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-Cub.jpg
  1. LISTEN: Brainerd Dispatch Minute
  2. LISTEN: The Health Variant
  3. LISTEN: Health Fusion
  4. LISTEN: The Rink Live
