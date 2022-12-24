ADVERTISEMENT
The Great Loop is a circumnavigation of the eastern U.S., and part of Canada, down the Mississippi, through the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and the Great Lakes.
Central Lakes Adventure School is a charter school and uses hands-on experiential learning, project-based instruction, as well as traditional classroom instruction.
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Peter Crompton is chief of the Malaria Infection Biology and Immunity Section at the National Institutes of Health. He says the spark for his career was ignited at Bemidji High School.
Federal prosecutors say the man used the victim’s name and image to solicit sex on dating and pornography websites. Strangers would show up at the victim's home expecting a sexual encounter.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
More students are reporting struggles with their mental health and having serious consideration of suicidal thoughts. However, they're also making healthier decisions regarding substance use.
The election, strikes and the abortion debate made headlines in Minnesota this year.
A lot can change between now and the end of winter, but if the past week is any indication, this is going to be a tough winter for slush on many bodies of water in both Minnesota and North Dakota.
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about losing branches due to recent wet, heavy snow accumulation.
