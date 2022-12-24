Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2022 Holiday Greetings - Letter to Santa

Letters to Santa from area second-graders and holiday greetings from area businesses!

prm-2023-brd-holiday-greetings.jpg
Detail from the cover of the 2022 Holiday Greetings - Letters to Santa issue. View the entire issue below. Use the "arrows" (< and >) on the left and right of the page image to change pages. Click on the page image to view the magazine full screen size.
By Brainerd Dispatch
December 24, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

• Coloring Contest sponsored by Arrowwood Lodge

• Holiday Greetings from Area Businesses

• Letters to Santa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brainerd Dispatch is proud to be debuting our first annual Holiday Greetings special section with content based on a long-standing holiday tradition of children writing letters to Santa. This is made possible by supporting holiday wishes from area businesses.

This year’s featured letters are written by area second grade students from Harrison, Baxter, Garfield and Lowell elementary schools. We thank each of the students who shared their letters to Santa with us.We extend an invitation next year to other schools and students who didn’t have an opportunity to participate this year.

We hope giving the students a chance to have their letters published in the Holiday Greetings section will be something you enjoy reading as much as we do, and will become a longstanding tradition for the Brainerd Dispatch. We thank the teachers for partnering with us on this holiday project and thank our local businesses for all of the advertising support.

Enjoy the students’ letters and Happy Holidays to all of our readers!

ADVERTISEMENT

Pete Mohs, Publisher

This Special Section is supported, and made available to you, by the advertisers included in this section.

Related Topics: ALL-ACCESSCHRISTMASLOCAL BUSINESS
What to read next
Photo of parents holding their adopted baby.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Dec. 24
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
December 24, 2022 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
TWBDowntownBrainerd.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Dec. 23
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
December 23, 2022 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity volunteers help left the wooden framework of Lori Hannahs' new home in Pequot Lakes when it was under construction earlier this year.
Local
Just in time for the holidays: Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity helps woman own new home
Lori Hannahs’ new two-bedroom home in Pequot Lakes was built with funds raised by the 2021 and 2022 performances of Dancing with the Lakes Area Stars.
December 22, 2022 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Many ice skaters dot a large outdoor rink in Brainerd.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Dec. 22
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
December 22, 2022 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough