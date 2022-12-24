2022 Holiday Greetings - Letter to Santa

• Coloring Contest sponsored by Arrowwood Lodge

• Holiday Greetings from Area Businesses

• Letters to Santa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brainerd Dispatch is proud to be debuting our first annual Holiday Greetings special section with content based on a long-standing holiday tradition of children writing letters to Santa. This is made possible by supporting holiday wishes from area businesses.

This year’s featured letters are written by area second grade students from Harrison, Baxter, Garfield and Lowell elementary schools. We thank each of the students who shared their letters to Santa with us.We extend an invitation next year to other schools and students who didn’t have an opportunity to participate this year.

We hope giving the students a chance to have their letters published in the Holiday Greetings section will be something you enjoy reading as much as we do, and will become a longstanding tradition for the Brainerd Dispatch. We thank the teachers for partnering with us on this holiday project and thank our local businesses for all of the advertising support.

Enjoy the students’ letters and Happy Holidays to all of our readers!

ADVERTISEMENT

Pete Mohs, Publisher

This Special Section is supported, and made available to you, by the advertisers included in this section.