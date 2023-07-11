Amateur Baseball: Buckman, Sobieksi power their way to 2 wins

OPOLE — Jack Suska blasted two home runs for the Buckman Billygoats to help them get a 10-0 win over Opole Saturday, July 8.

Suska finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Ben Thoma blasted a home run for Buckman while Noah Boser and Matt Kummet each recorded doubles.

Matt Tautges earned the win and struck out seven in seven innings pitched. He also tallied two hits.

Buckman 10 14 3

Opole 0 4 2

WP: Matt Tautges. LP: Hunter Ahrens. 2B: B-Noah Boser, Matt Kummet. HR: B-Ben Thoma, Jack Suska (2).

Buckman 8, Pierz Bulldogs 1

PIERZ — Buckman blasted five home runs to come away with a 8-1 win over the Pierz Bulldogs Sunday, July 9.

Noah Boser and Ben Thoma each launched two home runs for the Billygoats while Andrew Rueckert hit one over the fence too.

Boser finished with four RBIs for Buckman. Todd Robinson earned the win and struck out six.

Chase Becker led the way for the Bulldogs with three hits. Craig Luberts blasted a home run for the lone Pierz run.

Buckman 8 10 0

Pierz 1 8 0

WP: Todd Robinson. LP: Kirby Fischer. HR: Prz-Craig Luberts, B-Noah Boser (2), Ben Thoma (2), Andrew Rueckert.

Sobieski 21, Flensburg 1

SOBIESKI — Collin Eckman recorded eight RBIs with four hits, two doubles and two home runs for the Sobieski Skis in their 21-1 win over Flensburg Sunday, July 9.

Scott Litchy also blasted two home runs for the Skis and finished with four hits and four RBIs.

Riley Czech tallied three RBIs for the Skis and Collin Kray scored three runs.

George Moore earned the win and struck out five. Kray struck out four in relief.

Flensburg 1 2 0

Sobieski 21 15 3

WP: George Moore. LP: Russell Fellbaum. 2B: S-Riley Czech, Collin Eckman (2), Scott Litchy, Collin Kray, Zach Opatz. HR: S-Collin Eckman (2), Scott Litchy (2).

Sobieski 13, Upsala 1

SOBIESKI — Collin Eckman recorded four RBIs for the Sobieski Skis in their 13-1 win over the Upsala Blue Jays Sunday, July 9.

Beau Thoma launched a home run and drove in three runs for the Skis. Jake Kapphahn, Joey Hanowski and Matt Filippi each hit doubles in the win for Sobieski.

Scott Litchy earned the win and struck out five.

Upsala 1 5 4

Sobieski 13 13 1

WP: Scott Litchy. LP: Matt Swanson. 2B: S-Jake Kapphahn, Joey Hanowski, Matt Filippi. HR: S-Beau Thoma.

St. Stephen 7, Royalton 6

ST. STEPHEN — Cole Fuecker hit a walk-off home run for the St. Stephen Steves in their 7-6 win over the Royalton Riverdogs Saturday, July 8.

The Riverdogs tied the game in the top of the ninth on a two-run single by Grayson Suska.

St. Stephen scored six runs in the bottom of the second to grab a 6-1 lead highlighted by a grand slam by Blake Guggenberger. Royalton responded with three runs in the third highlighted by Nate Benusa’s three-run home run.

Suska recorded six strikeouts over eight innings pitched for the Riverdogs. Nathan Psyck went 2-for-4 with a double for the Riverdogs.

Royalton 6 8 0

St. Stephen 7 7 5

WP: Derek Durant. LP: Nathan Psyck. 2B: R-Nathan Psyck; SS-Mathew Meyer, Logan Siemers. HR: R-Nate Benusa; SS-Cole Fuecker, Blake Guggenberger.

Pierz Brewers 11, Royalton 2

PIERZ — Gunnar Wicklund went 4-for-5 with a home run, double, three RBIs and a run scored for the Pierz Brewers in their 11-2 win over the Royalton Riverdogs Sunday, July 9.

Jonah Prokott went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for the Brewers. He also earned the win and struck out five in six innings pitched.

Rylee Rauch recorded two hits with a triple and Jared Prokott tallied two hits with a double for the Brewers.

Royalton was led by Brady Yourczek who recorded two hits.

Royalton 2 7 0

Pierz 11 16 0

WP: Jonah Prokott. LP: Zach Leibold. 2B: R-Grayson Suska, Ethan Walcheski; Prz-Gunnar Wicklund, Jonah Prokott, Peter Schommer, Jared Prokott. 3B: Prz-Rylee Rauch. HR: Prz-Gunnar Wicklund, Jonah Prokott.

Randall 7, St. Mathias 0

ST. MATHIAS — Hunter Wicklund recorded a double for the St. Mathias Devils in their 7-0 loss to the Randall Cubs Sunday, July 9.

Wicklund got tagged with the loss and struck out two in four innings pitched.

Randall 7 12 0

St. Mathias 0 4 7

WP: Nathan Benning. LP: Hunter Wicklund. 2B: SM-Hunter Wicklund.

Pierz Lakers 9, St. Mathias 1

ST. MATHIAS — Preston Rocheleau pitched a complete game and struck out 10 for the Pierz Lakers in a 9-1 win over the St. Mathias Devils Sunday, July 9.

Noah Cekalla launched a two-run home run and Luke Girtz finished with three hits for the Lakers.

Jon Benson drove in the lone run for St. Mathias.

Pierz 9 10 1

St. Mathias 1 6 5

WP: Preston Rocheleau. LP: Connor Knettel. HR: Prz-Noah Cekalla.

Avon 1, Pierz Lakers 0

AVON — Elian Mezquita scored the lone run for the Avon Lakers in their 1-0 win over the Pierz Lakers Friday, July 7.

Mezquita ripped a double to lead off the bottom of the ninth and scored on a walk-off single by Peyton Randall.

Noah Cekalla pitched all 8.1 innings for Pierz and struck out six. Brady Petron and Ryan Diers each hit doubles for Pierz.

Dominic Austin struck out 11 in six innings for Avon. Matt Pichelmann got the win and pitched three scoreless innings.

Pierz 0 4 0

Avon 1 6 0

WP: Matt Pichelmann. LP: Noah Cekalla. 2B: Prz-Brady Petron, Ryan Diers; A-Elian Mezquita.

Nisswa 4, Fort Ripley 0

NISSWA — The Nisswa Lightning blanked the Fort Ripley Rebels 4-0 in a game Sunday, July 9.

Nick Ackerman earned the win and Adam Jensen got tagged with the loss.

Fort Ripley 0 3 0

Nisswa 4 12 2

WP: Nick Ackerman. LP: Adam Jensen.

Foley 21, Aitkin 1

FOLEY — Landon Janzen scored the lone run for the Aitkin Steam in their 21-1 loss to the Foley Lumberjacks Sunday, July 9.

Aitkin 1 1 4

Foley 21 22 3