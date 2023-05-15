Amateur Baseball: Nisswa betters the Brewers

Nisswa 7, Brewers 3

PIERZ — Chris Pederson tallied three hits including a double for the Nisswa Lighting in their 7-3 win over the Pierz Brewers Sunday, May 14.

Kody Ruedisili recorded a double and two runs scored for Nisswa. The Lightning’s Jeremiah Piepkorn tallied two RBIs.

Aaron Jenkins earned the win and pitched shutout innings.

Pierz recorded four hits with Jesse Marshik’s two-run triple the only extra-base hit.

Nisswa 7 10 0

Brewers 3 4 0

WP: Aaron Jenkins. LP: Jonah Prokott. 2B: N-Kody Ruedisili, Chris Pederson. 3B: Prz-Jesse Marshik.

Royalton 10, Bulldogs 9

ROYALTON — The Royalton Riverdogs scored three in the bottom of the ninth to knock off the Pierz Bulldogs10-9 Sunday, May 14.

Tyler Jendro blasted a home run to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth and Nate Benusa drove in the winning run.

The Bulldogs grabbed a two-run lead when they scored three runs in the top of the eighth. Skip Toops recorded an RBI single and Chuck Boser ripped a double in the inning for the Bulldogs.

Toops ripped an RBI double in the first inning to give the Bulldogs an early lead. The Bulldogs scored five runs in sixth on an RBI single by Teddy Dehler and a double by Chuck Boser.

The Riverdogs responded with five runs in the bottom of the sixth to regain the lead highlighted by a Zack Cekalla two-run single.

Bulldogs 9 16 1

Royalton 10 6 0

WP: Nathan Psyck. LP: George Toops.

Lakers 1, Foley 0

FOLEY — Noah Cekalla earned the win as the Pierz Lakers beat the Foley Lumberjacks 1-0 Sunday, May 14.