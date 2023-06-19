Amateur Baseball: St. Mathias grabs win against Bulldogs

ST. MATHIAS — In a wild game, the St. Mathias Devils earned a 13-9 win over the Pierz Bulldogs Saturday, June 17.

Both teams committed eight errors. Jon Benson led the Devils as he went 2-for-4 with four RBIs which included a three-run triple in the seventh inning.

Konnor Wicklund recorded two hits including a double which scored two runs in the seventh inning for the Devils.

Hunter Wicklund earned the win and struck out five in 4.1 innings of relief.

The Bulldogs were led by Charles Boser who recorded three hits including two doubles. Aiden Micholski, Craig Luberts and Keagon Frisbie all registered two hits for the Bulldogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirby Fishcer got tagged with the loss and struck out two.

Pierz's Kirby Fischer pitches against St. Mathias on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Pierz took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first. The Devils responded with three runs in the bottom of the first and tied the game in the bottom of the second inning.

The Devils used a four-run third inning to take a 8-5 lead and broke the game open with the five-run seventh inning.

Pierz Bulldogs 9 13 8

St. Mathias 13 14 8

WP: Hunter Wicklund. LP: Kirby Fischer. 2B: Prz-Charles Boser (2); SM-Konnor Wicklund. 3B: SM-Jon Benson.

1 / 37: St. Mathias' Jonathan Benson hits the ball against Pierz on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 2 / 37: St. Mathias' Connor Wicklund hits the ball against Pierz on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 3 / 37: Pierz's Chuck Boser hits the ball against St. Mathias on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 4 / 37: St. Mathias' Braxton Tautges throws to first against Pierz on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 5 / 37: Pierz's Kirby Fischer pitches against St. Mathias on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 6 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 7 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 8 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 9 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 10 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 11 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 12 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 13 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 14 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 15 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 16 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 17 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 18 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 19 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 20 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 21 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 22 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 23 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 24 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 25 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 26 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 27 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 28 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 29 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 30 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 31 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 32 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 33 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 34 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 35 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 36 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias. 37 / 37: St. Mathias Devils against the Pierz Bulldogs in Victory League baseball Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Mathias.

Sobieski 2, St. Mathias 0

SOBIESKI — Joey Hanowski blasted a solo home run to help the Sobieski Skis earn a 2-0 win against the St. Mathias Devils Sunday, June 18.

Dusty Parker got the win, struck out eight and pitched eight shutout innings. Matt Filippi notched the save.

Gabe Hirsch tallied two hits for the Skis and Jake Kapphahn scored the other run for the Skis.

St. Mathias was led by Hunter Wicklund who went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk in the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Guggisberg struck out eight in seven innings pitched to get the loss.

St. Mathias 0 7 3

Sobieski 2 5 1

WP: Dusty Parker. LP: Alex Guggisberg. SV: Matt Filippi. 2B: SM-Hunter Wicklund. HR: S-Joey Hanowski.

Sobieski 9, St. Wendel 8

SOBIESKI — Joey Hanowski and Jake Kapphahn each recorded two hits and a double for the Sobieski Skis in their 9-8 win over St. Wendel Sunday, June 18.

Matt Baier finished with three RBIs and scored a run for the Skis.

Kapphahn pitched eight innings and struck out six. Collin Eckman earned the win and pitched the ninth.

The Skis scored one run in the bottom of the ninth to win the game.

St. Wendel 8 9 3

Sobieski 9 10 0

WP: Collin Eckman. 2B: S-Joey Hanowski, Jake Kapphahn.

Nisswa 12, Randall 7

RANDALL — The Nisswa Lightning blasted five home runs in their 12-7 win against the Randall Cubs Sunday, June 18.

Sam Peterson led the offensive attack with two home runs and three RBIs in the win. Jeremiah Piepkorn went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, two runs scored, a double and a home run.

Kody Ruedisili ripped a double and home run for the Lightning as well as recording four runs and three hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nate DeChaine blasted a home run and a double and Drew Boland had a double for Nisswa in the win.

Nick Ackerman earned the win and struck out five in 7.1 innings pitched.

Nisswa 12 17 2

Randall 7 11 3

WP: Nick Ackerman. LP: Nathan Benning. 2B: N-Kody Ruedisili, Drew Boland, Jeremiah Piepkorn, Nate DeChaine; R-Travis Wenzel (2), Nathan Benning. HR: N-Sam Peterson (2), Nate DeChaine, Jeremiah Piepkorn, Kody Ruedisili.

Buckman 8, St. Stephen 2

ST. STEPHEN — Matt Tautges pitched eight innings and struck out four to help the Buckman Billygoats get a 8-2 win against St. Stephen Saturday, June 17.

Tautges also went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Andrew Rueckert recorded three hits and drove in three runs for the Billygoats.

Lane Girtz, Jack Suska and Noah Boser all tallied two hits for Buckman in the win. Ben Thoma recorded a double as well for the Billygoats.

Buckman 8 16 2

St. Stephen 2 8 1

WP: Matt Tautges. LP: Jack Greenlun. 2B: Prz-Matt Tautges, Benjamin Thoma.

Buckman 10, Freeport 1

BUCKMAN — Todd Robinson struck out 12 and allowed one run in a complete game win for the Buckman Billygoats over Freeport Sunday, June 18.

Lane Girtz, Noah Boser and Matt Kummet each recorded three hits while Matt Tautges, Jack Suska and Andrew Rueckert had two hits for the Billygoats in the 10-1 win.

Freeport 1 7 7

Buckman 10 16 1

WP: Todd Robinson. LP: Andrew Kerzman. 2B: B-Andrew Rueckert, Matt Kummet.

Opole 5, Pierz Lakers 4

OPOLE — Ryan Diers ripped a home run and a double for the Pierz Lakers in their 5-4 loss to the Opole Bears Sunday, June 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diers tallied three hits total, two runs scored and one RBI. Carter Petron got tagged with the loss and struck out 10 in 3.1 innings pitched.

Lakers 4 7 0

Opole 5 9 0

WP: Isaiah Folsom. LP: Carter Petron. SV: Hunter Ahrens. 2B: Prz-Ryan Diers; O-Alex Lange (2), Jordan Schmitz (2). HR: Prz-Ryan Diers.

Upsala 4, Aitkin 1

AITKIN — Jake Ince went 2-for-4 with a double for the Aitkin Steam in a 4-1 loss to the Upsala Blue Jays Sunday, June 18.

Landon Janzen recorded the only RBI and Nathan Ehnstrom scored the lone run for the Steam.

Caiden Kjelstrom and Ehnstrom also recorded doubles for the Steam in the loss.

Upsala 4 8 0

Aitkin 1 5 0

WP: Matt Swanson. LP: Carson Kullhem. 2B: A-Caiden Kjelstrom, Nathan Ehnstrom, Jake Ince.

St. Stephen 17, Pierz Bulldogs 1

PIERZ — Teddy Dehler scored the lone run and Derick Bakke drove in the run for the Pierz Bulldogs in their 17-1 loss to St. Stephen Friday, June 16.

George Toops tallied two hits in the loss for the Bulldogs. Chase Becker struck out nine in the loss.

St. Stephen 17 18 0

Pierz Bulldogs 1 6 3

WP: Landon Lunser. LP: Chase Becker.

Fort Ripley wins 2

The Fort Ripley Rebels picked up two wins over the weekend. The Rebels knocked off the Aitkin Steam 11-6 on Friday, June 16 and beat Flensburg 18-9 on Sunday, June 18.

Friday’s Results

Fort Ripley 11

Aitkin 6

Sunday’s Results

Fort Ripley 18 11 0

Flensburg 9 10 0

Pierz Brewers splits over the weekend

The Pierz Brewers bear the St. Wendel Saints 11-7 on Sunday, June 18. The Brewers finished with 13 hits in the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brewers lost to the Foley Lumberjacks 10-0 on Saturday, June 17.

Saturday’s Results

Brewers 0

Foley 10

WP: Drew Beier. LP: Pete Schommer.

Sunday’s Results

St. Wendel 7 10 2