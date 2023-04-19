Area Baseball: Pequot Lakes walks off Pillager

PEQUOT LAKES — Conner Quale went 2-for-4 and scored the winning run on a passed ball for the Pequot Lakes Patriots' 11-10 victory over the Pillager Huskies Tuesday, April 18.

Grant Loge was the other Pequot Lakes Patriot to tally two hits in the win. Griffin Hoffman, Caden Nelson and Ethan Quale all recorded doubles.

Pequot scored seven in the bottom of the second to take a 10-3 lead before Pillager tied it in the fifth on a passed ball.

Eli Miller went 2-4 with a double for Pillager and pitched 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts. Caden Imdieke recorded two hits including a double and triple.

As well as scoring the game-winning run, Conner Quale also earned the win as he pitched a scoreless top of the seventh with two strikeouts.

Pequot Lakes 11 9 2

Pillager 10 13 3

WP: Conner Quale. LP: Caden Imdieke. 2B: Pil-Imdieke, Eli Miller, PL-Griffin Hoffman, Caden Nelson, Ethan Quale. 3B: Pil-Imdieke . Overall: Pil 0-1, PL 1-0. Next: Pequot Lakes at Aitkin (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 25; Pillager hosts Menahga 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21.

Little Falls wins 2

LITTLE FALLS — Little Falls’ Matt Filippi struck out nine over five innings in Game One and went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs, three runs scored in Game Two as the Flyers swept Zimmerman 10-0 and 16-6 in a Granite Ridge Conference doubleheader Tuesday, April 18.

In Game One, Beau Thoma went 1-4 with three RBIs, a double and a run scored, Hudson Filippi went 2-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Carter Oothoudt went 2-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Game Two saw Thoma going 3-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Hudson Filippi went 2-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Game One

Zimmerman 0 3 0

Little Falls 10 7 5

WP: Matt Filippi. LP: Keegan Hartfield. 2B: LF-Beau Thoma, Hudson Filippi, Carter Gwost, Joey Welinski. Z-Brennen Pardino.

Game Two

Little Falls 16 15 2

Zimmerman 6 3 0

WP: Carter Gwost. LP: Matt Freeberg. 2B: LF-Matt Filippi (2), Owen Bode, Beau Thoma, Hudson Filippi (2). Z-Brock Snow, Trey Wibeto. Conference: LF 2-0. Overall: LF 2-0. Next: Little Falls hosts Detroit Lakes 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20.

WDC wins 2

WADENA — Tyson Barthel pitched five innings with six strikeouts while going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a double in a Game One 2-1 victory as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines swept Parkers Prairie in a doubleheader Tuesday April 18.

Connor Davis and Isaac Hamaan each doubled for the Wolverines in Game One.

Hamaan picked up the win in the Game Two 9-3 victory as he struck out eight in four innings of work.

Kobe Snyder and Peyton Church each were 2-2 for the Wolverines.

Game One

Parkers Prairie 1 7 1

Wadena-Deer Creek 2 8 0

WP: Tyson Barthel. LP: Dylan Debliesen. 2B: Connor Davis, Barthel, Isaac Hamaan.

Game Two

Wadena-Deer Creek 9 12 0

Parkers Prairie 3 7 5

WP: Isaac Hamaan. LP: Reverend. Overall: WDC 4-0. Next: at Sebeka 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20.

Aitkin splits with Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS — Drew Paulbeck reached base in all eight of his plate appearances as he finished 4-for-4 with seven RBI, four runs, four walks, a double and a triple for the Aitkin Gobblers as they split with the Park Rapids Panthers in a Mid-State Conference doubleheader Tuesday, April 18.

Zack Ehnstrom took the loss in Game One as the Park Rapids Panthers scored on a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh. Ehnstrom and Jake McGuire each added two hits for the Gobblers in the 5-4 loss.

Craig Ashton finished 2-4 with three RBI in the Game Two 14-4 victory for the Gobblers.

Kane Beirne finished 3-4 for Aitkin while Ehnstrom picked up the win.

Game One

Aitkin 4 7 4

Park Rapids 5 5 3

WP: Ethan Eischens. LP: Zack Ehnstrom. 2B: Drew Paulbeck.

Game Two

Park Rapids 4 6 3

Aitkin 14 11 0

WP: Zack Ehnstrom. LP: Noah Laeson. 2B: Zack Ehnstrom. 3B: Drew Paulbeck. Conference: A 1-1. Overall: A 1-2. Next: Aitkin hosts Mesabi East 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20.

Crosby-Ironton drops 2 against Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Carter DeCent finished 5-for-7 with three runs, three RBIs and five stolen bases across two games as the Crosby-Ironton lost twice to the Detroit Lakes Lakers 16-8 and 12-8 Tuesday, April 18.

Clayton Lingen, Jacob Millsop, and Keyon Wesner each had two hits in the Game One loss for the Rangers.

Ky Gressman and Millsop doubled in Game Two in a 12-8 loss for C-I.

Game One

Crosby-Ironton 8 12 6

Detroit Lakes 16 14 1

WP: Noah Rieber. LP: Brayden Holmvig. 2B: Ky Gressman, Brayden Holmvig, Jacob Millsop. 3B: Carter DeCent.

Game Two

Crosby-Ironton 8 7 0

Detroit Lakes 12 13 0