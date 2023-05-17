Area Girls Golf: Little Falls 4th, Pierz 6th in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS — Abby Turkowski placed third with an 84 as the Little Falls Flyers placed fourth at the Granite Ridge Conference meet at Wapicada Golf Club Tuesday, May 16.

Imagine Hines placed fourth after carding an 85 for the Flyers.

Kaylee Gruber was the top finisher for the Pierz Pioneers as she placed 12th with a 96.

Team scores: 1-Zimmerman 352, 2-Albany 382, 3-St. Cloud Cathedral 384, 4-Little Falls 384, 5-Milaca 404, 6-Pierz 416, 7-Mora 427

Individual medalist: Kamryn Wesloh (Zimmerman) 82

Little Falls results: 3-Abby Turkowski 84, 4-Imagine Hines 85, 21-Olivia Dempsey 105, T26-Maddie Doble 110, T32-Malin Youngberg 113, T42-Reese Becker 125

Pierz results: T12-Kaylee Gruber 96, T18-Kari LeBlanc 102, 24-Melany Virnig 108, T26-Joleen Weyer 110, T32-Cameryn Herold 113

Next: Pierz in Warrior Invite at Madden’s The Classic 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 17; Little Falls in Granite Ridge Conference meet at Pierz Golf Course noon Monday, May 22.

PRB competes at LongBow

WALKER — Hannah Barchus finished fifth with a 93 as Pine River-Backus placed second as a team at the Northland Conference meet at LongBow Golf Club Tuesday, May 16.

Lyric Aulie captured a top-ten finish after placing ninth with a 101.

Team scores: 1-Park Rapids 341, 2-Pine River-Backus 411, 3-Cass Lake-Bena 433, 4-United North Central 445, 5-Nevis 490

Individual medalist: Anna Eckmann 73

Pine River-Backus results: 5-Hannah Barchus 93, 9-Lyric Aulie 101, 14-Cate Travis 104, 19-Kassidy Bristow 113, 21-Ayla Richards 118, 22-Molly Lupella 121

Next: Pine River-Backus in Fergus Falls Invite at Pebble Lake Gofl Club 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 19.

Pillager plays at Tipsinah Mounds

ELBOW LAKE — Rya Glass was the top finisher for the Pillager Huskies as she placed 19th as the Huskies finished 5th at the Quad County meet at Tipsinah Mounds Tuesday, May 16.

Team scores: 1-Ottertail Central 380, 2-Border West 385, 3-West Central 438, 4-Hillcrest Lutheran, 5-Pillager 540

Individual medalist: Sophie Hillman (Ottertail Central) 86

Pillager results: 19-Rya Glas 119, 23-Haley Hall 127, 28-Kaylie Glas 132, 32-Jayden Lyons 162