Area Girls Golf: PRB claims 5th at Virginia

2 area girls golf teams in action Tuesday, May 11

golfing-closeup.jpg
Today at 8:52 PM

VIRGINIA — Cate Travis and Lydia Aulie paced Pine River-Backus to a fifth-place finish at the Rock Ridge Invite Thursday, May 11, at Virginia Golf Course.

Both Travis and Aulie shot 92 which was good enough for seventh place and helped the Tigers finish with a team score of 406.

Hannah Barchus fired a 101 and Ava Hanson a 121 for PRB as well.

Team scores: 1-Rock Ridge 390, 2-Hermanwon 394, 3-Duluth East 398, 4-Grand Rapids 404, 5-Pine River-Backus 406, 6-Cass Lake-Bena 407, 7-Mesabi East 417, 8-Rock Ridge (JV) 441, 9-Hibbing 448, 10-Ely 454, 11-North Woods 471, 12-Nevis 479

Individual medalist: Kelby Anderson (International Falls) 72

Pine River-Backus results: T7-Cate Travis 92, T7-Lydia Aulie 92, T20-Hannah Barchus 101, 53-Ava Hanson 121, 54-Kassidy Bristow 122, 62-Molly Pupella 131

Next: PRB at Long Bow Golf Course TBA Thursday, May 16.

Pillager’s Keefe grabs medalist

LONG PRAIRIE — Pillager’s Kimberly Keefe fired a 93 to be medalist in the Quad County meet Thursday, May 11, at Long Prairie Country Club.

Rya Glas shot a 104 and Haley Hall a 135 for the Huskies.

Individual medalist: Kimberly Keefe (Pil) 93Pillager results: 1-Keefe 93, T5-Rya Glas 104, 14-Haley Hall 135Next: Pillager at Ashby 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

