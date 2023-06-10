Announcement

Ed Shaw Law Office is pleased to announce that Sara N. Westerberg has joined the firm as our newest associate attorney. Sara graduated from Mitchell Hamline School of Law in June of 2022 with experience in Alternative Dispute Resolution and certification as a Rule 114 Mediator. Sara will mainly be focusing on Family Law. Sara and our team are ready to help you and your clients with any legal issues in the Brainerd and St. Cloud areas. Feel free to call 218.825.7030 or email sara@edshawlaw.com.