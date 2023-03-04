Bieser Becomes Registered Architect

Widseth’s William J. (Jamie) Bieser, AIA, has successfully passed the Architectural Registration Exams and met the education and experience requirements necessary to become an architect licensed by the Minnesota Board of Architecture, Engineering, Land Surveying, Landscape Architecture, Geoscience, and Interior Design (AELSLAGID).

Bieser has been working with Widseth since 2019 while he completed his Master of Architecture in 2022 from Boston Architectural College. Bieser is responsible for project design, specifications, facility assessments and cost estimates, client development, and client and public presentations. He also interprets design criteria, develops concept designs, and works on site plans. With his newly acquired license, Bieser will manage and provide deliverables for projects.

Bieser is a board member of Brainerd Restoration, a 2018 alumnus of the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s Blue Ox Leadership Academy, and active in the Brainerd Lakes Area community.