Bremer Bank names new Brainerd-area Market President

Bremer Bank announced Yvette Campbell as its new Brainerd-area Market President, covering the Brainerd, Baxter and Aitkin areas in central Minnesota. As Market President, Campbell leads the local Bremer team and supports the success of the business community.

Campbell has worked at Bremer for nearly 30 years in a variety of roles, including as a teller, a branch manager and most recently as a business banking relationship manager. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Phoenix.

“I am excited to take on the role of Market President for this community,” Campbell said. “I look forward to being a valuable resource and partner to local businesses as they continue to grow.”

Kim Ellingson, Bremer’s previous Brainerd-area Market President, was recently promoted to Director of Commercial Lending Operations. In this position, she uses her extensive banking knowledge and leadership experience to lead a number of internal Bremer teams, positioning the bank well for future success. Ellingson joined Bremer in 1999 and has been a trusted leader within the organization for more than two decades. She continues her work from Bremer’s Brainerd location.

“Bremer is a wonderful company, and I can’t wait to help lead us forward in this new position,” Ellingson said. “I also know that Yvette will make a wonderful Market President, given her longtime commitment to this area.”