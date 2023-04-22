Clow Stamping Company Announces Promotion of Joe Goble to Director of Manufacturing

Clow Stamping Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Joe Goble to Director of Manufacturing. In this role, Goble will be responsible for overseeing all manufacturing operations for the company, including production planning, resource allocation, and quality control. He will also be leading the implementation of new technologies and processes to improve the overall efficiency and productivity of the manufacturing department.

Joe has been with Clow Stamping for 25 years and has held a variety of leadership positions within the manufacturing department during that time. He has a proven track record of driving innovation and optimizing operations in the production processes. Joe has always been a valuable asset to the company, and his expertise and experience in the manufacturing industry have been instrumental in the company’s growth and success over the years.

“We are thrilled to have Joe take on this new role,” said Reggie Clow, CEO of Clow Stamping Company. “His extensive experience and knowledge of our manufacturing operations make him the ideal candidate to lead our manufacturing department into the future. We are confident that under his leadership, the department will continue to achieve new heights of success and help drive the growth of the company.”

Clow Stamping Company is a leading provider of precision stamping and metal fabrication services, serving customers in a variety of industries. With Joe Goble’s promotion, the company expects to continue growing and providing high-quality products and services to its customers.

“I am honored to be given this opportunity to lead the manufacturing department at Clow Stamping Company,” said Goble. “I am excited to work with the team to continue driving improvements and efficiencies in our operations, and to ensure that we are providing the best possible products and services to our customers.”