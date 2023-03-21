CTC Executive Team Promotions

BAXTER, MN - Consolidated Telephone Company (CTC) recently announced the promotions of Jason Atwater, Andy Isackson, and Joe Buttweiler. “Today we sit at the brink of tremendous opportunities,” said Kristi Westbrock, CEO/General Manager of CTC. “Whether it’s with our electric partners, tribal partners, municipal entities, state and federal programs and national vendors, the opportunities for growth are aligned for us. Through our cooperative’s growth, we will continue to live up to the intent of our mission and vision in the communities we serve.”

Jason Atwater was promoted to CTC’s Chief Operating Officer (COO). Atwater will manage and handle the daily business operations of the company, working closely with department heads and supervisors to ensure the company’s vision and strategy are executed with precision and success. Jason has worked at CTC for 24 years, having been hired as a lineman in 1998.

Andy Isackson was promoted to CTC’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Isackson is now responsible for overseeing the planning, development, and execution of CTC’s marketing, public relations, and advertising initiatives. As CMO, he will ensure the success of the company’s growth, performance, and overall community influence and reputation. Andy began his career at CTC in 2006 as a Marketing and Communications Specialist.

Joe Buttweiler was promoted to CTC’s Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Buttweiler will work with the CEO and leadership team to develop and execute comprehensive strategic plans, highlighting opportunities outside of the cooperative’s core initiatives. Joe started his work with CTC while building Arrowhead Electric Cooperative’s fiber internet network and then became an employee of CTC in 2015 as the Partnership Development Manager.

CTC is a technology advisor and full-service telecommunications company based in Brainerd, MN. Formed in 1952, CTC has grown into a complete communications provider offering telephone, high-speed internet, digital television, and IT services to businesses and individuals throughout central and northern Minnesota. More information about CTC can be found at www.goctc.com.