Derek Cobb, Operations Manager, Joins Strateligent

BRAINERD-Strateligent is pleased to announce that Derek Cobb joined their team as the new Operations Manager. With a proven track record in process improvement and a passion for optimizing operations, Derek brings a wealth of experience and expertise to focus on efficiency and effectiveness within the organization.

His primary objective is to contribute to the overall success of both the Strateligent team and the business as a whole. With a career spanning two decades, including 13 years in operations management, Derek has honed his skills in providing logic, facts, and data-based answers that will contribute to the team’s overall success. This approach will be instrumental in enhancing performance and making workflows even more efficient, effective, and optimized at Strateligent.

“I’m detail-oriented and enjoy applying data and numbers to effectively manage business structures and address goals and opportunities,” said Derek. “I’m dedicated to ensuring that our strategies and actions align with objectives, producing positive outcomes for the Strateligent team and, above all, for our clients.”

“Derek is gifted in staff and process development, business performance, and delivering added value to our clients,” said Aaron Hautala, Strateligent’s Creative Director, Co-founder, and CEO. “He will enhance collaboration and effectiveness across our sales, strategy, creative development, and production/delivery departments. We are committed to continuously improving our processes as we plan for growth.”

