Hirschey-Tuma Named Vice President of Operations

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union (MMFCU) recently promoted Tiffany Hirschey-Tuma to Vice President of Operations. In this senior management role, she will be able to aid in strategic discussions and decisions that are in the best interest of members and frontline staff. Operations encompasses both the people and the systems that MMFCU uses to serve our members including staff training, systems training and testing, debit and credit card services, and electronic financial transactions processing, also referred to as ACH.

“Tiffany’s career at MMFCU includes a deep understanding of serving members directly in the office or on the phone as well as the behind-the-scenes digital transactions and processing. MMFCU has experienced exponential growth with the advancements in technology, mobile phone use for banking and changes that took place during the pandemic. In all these areas member experience has always been a top priority for Tiffany and will continue to be her focus.” said Missy Borg, Chief Operations Officer.

Tiffany started her career with MMFCU in 1999 serving members directly by opening accounts and meeting their financial needs; eventually growing into supervising team members in this role as a supervisor and then assistant branch manager. In 2007, she was named Baxter Office Branch Manager and in 2015, became a Regional Manager supporting multiple MMFCU offices in the communities of Ada, Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, Staples, and Pequot Lakes. Two years ago, Tiffany transitioned to the Director of Operations due to the growing internal needs of MMFCU as more members are using self-service channels.

“I am thankful for the career growth opportunities that MMFCU has allowed me to experience. The support is tremendous and encourages me and other team members to continue looking for ways to enhance relationships with our members. I am looking forward to having a greater presence shaping how we serve our members.” said Hirschey-Tuma.

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union is a member owned financial cooperative serving central Minnesota. What sets MMFCU apart from other financial institutions is that our members are owners and have a vested interest in our success. Any profits are returned to our membership in the form of higher dividend rates, lower interest rates on loans, additional technology, and growth in services. MMFCU has 13 locations and participates in CO-OP Shared Branching offering an additional 5,900 locations nationwide. Deposits are federally insured by NCUA and we are an Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at mmfcu.org.