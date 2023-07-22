Hoge Joins Mid Minnesota Investment and Retirement Services

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union (MMFCU) is pleased to welcome Mark Hoge, LPL Financial Advisor to Mid Minnesota Investment and Retirement Services* located at MMFCU.

Hoge was born and raised in Crosby, MN. He looks forward to putting his experience to work impacting people’s lives in the community he calls home.

“We are excited to have Mark join the Mid Minnesota Investment and Retirement Services team. He brings an approach that is personalized and helpful to the client he is serving,” said Mark Meyer, Program Manager.

As a member owned financial cooperative serving central Minnesota, MMFCU’s Mission is to improve the financial well-being of our member owners. Providing members access to Mid Minnesota Investment and Retirement Services is an extension of this mission. The credit union has 12 full-service locations offering all your financial needs under one roof. They also participate in CO-OP Shared Branching providing an additional 5,900 locations nationwide if you are traveling, away at school, on business and more!

