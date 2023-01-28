Kelm Promoted to Help Desk Supervisor

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union (MMFCU) recently promoted Rick Kelm to Help Desk Supervisor. Rick will be able to utilize his many years of help desk experience at an elevated level and oversee hardware ordering and inventory tracking.

“Rick is a tremendous asset on the team. He is a great leader and excels at his job. His vision and understanding of the credit union is wonderful,” said Kaleb Olson, Network Administrator.

Rick started his career with MMFCU in 2018 as a Computer Support Specialist and has served in roles that include Help Desk and Business Analyst.

Rick serves on the Minnesota Credit Union Young Professionals group and founded a Young Professionals group for MMFCU staff, an undertaking that demonstrates his commitment to both the credit union and his coworkers.

“I enjoy helping others. I felt my experience would benefit the help desk and I look forward to sharing this knowledge with my team,” said Rick.

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union is a member owned financial cooperative serving central Minnesota. What sets MMFCU apart from other financial institutions is that our members are owners and have a vested interest in our success. Any profits are returned to our membership in the form of higher dividend rates, lower interest rates on loans, additional technology, and growth in services. MMFCU has 13 locations and participates in CO-OP Shared Branching offering an additional 5,900 locations nationwide. Deposits are federally insured by NCUA and we are an Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at mmfcu.org.