MCCU Supports Area Non-Profits with 12 Days of Giving

Members Cooperative Credit Union (MCCU) launched its annual 12 Days of Giving initiative, providing $30,000 in donations to non-profit organizations in their branch communities. Each of MCCU’s 12 branches selected an organization to receive a $2,500 gift. The funds will be used to support the basic needs and essential services of those who benefit from their programming.

The 2022 recipients were:

Day One: Aitkin County CARE Meals on Wheels (Aitkin branch)

Day Two: Thanksgiving Day Buffet, Duluth (Spirit Valley branch)

Day Three: Isanti-Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution (Isanti branch)

Day Four: Louise Seliski Shelter (Baxter branch)

Day Five: CHUM, Duluth (Miller Hill branch)

Day Six: North Branch-Chisago Lakes Beyond the Yellow Ribbon (North Branch office)

Day Seven: Kids Plus (McGregor branch)

Day Eight: Life House, Duluth (BlueStone branch)

Day Nine: Sandstone Volunteer Fire Department (Sandstone branch)

Day Ten: Grand Rapids Yellow Ribbon Citizen’s Committee (Grand Rapids branch)

Day Eleven: 23rd Veteran (Cloquet branch)

Day Twelve: Wounded Warriors United (Moose Lake branch)

The 12 Days of Giving initiative was started in 2020 and aligns with MCCU’s mission to make their communities stronger, their employees happier, and our world better.

About Members Cooperative Credit Union

