Morrie’s Auto Group Expands in MN, Adding Three Businesses In Little Falls and St. Cloud, MN

Morrie’s Auto Group (“Morrie’s”) today announced the strategic acquisition of Brandl Little Falls Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, Brandl Auto Connection, and Brandl Mobility Finance in St. Cloud, Minnesota. This acquisition expands the Morrie’s presence in Minnesota as well as its overall Midwest retail coverage across three states: Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Morrie’s acquired the dealerships from Joe Sexton and Gary Posch, long-time Minnesota auto dealers. The acquired stores represent the premier dealership operations in the North Twin Cities area, providing unparalleled customer service and satisfaction. “We had many other opportunities to sell, but when we reviewed what Morrie’s represented, their professionalism, culture, and values, we knew this would be the right organization to align with for our people and our customers. I’m sure they will have much success in the future,” said Joe Sexton.

The acquisition of Little Falls Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM, Auto Connection and Mobility Finance provides a natural transition for these businesses given they share many of the same core values as Morrie’s, including serving their communities with heart, humility, and integrity.

While this transaction will bring increased capabilities and scale at the newly acquired locations, these values will remain unchanged. Morrie’s prides itself on connecting people to the life they want and sees itself as playing the role of “automotive advocate” for its customers.

“We are excited to add these dealerships and to extend our financing expertise nationally to the mobility industry to assist the transition toward mobility freedom,” said Lance Iserman, CEO of Morrie’s. “This acquisition further strengthens our offering across the Midwest as we continue to grow and acquire additional stores. The new businesses share a similar strategy and community approach to that of Morrie’s, with a customer friendly, best-price sales process, customer-centric financing expertise and a focus on customer experience. We look forward to working with the existing team to drive benefits for our customers, employees and brand partners.”

This acquisition is well aligned with Morrie’s strategy to acquire strong dealer groups in the Midwest. Including this deal, Morrie’s has acquired 16 additional locations since 2016 (and 12 locations since 2021) through 8 transactions. Morrie’s now proudly represents 21 brands across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, including Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lincoln, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes, RAM, Subaru, and Volkswagen.

In addition to the opportunity to serve the people of Little Falls and St. Cloud, Minnesota, and now nationally with Mobility Finance, Morrie’s is looking forward to enhancing its charitable giving activities. To learn more about Morrie’s Giving, visit morries.com/morries-giving/

About Morrie’s Auto Group

Morrie’s Auto Group was founded in Minneapolis in 1960 and has grown to become one of the leading dealership groups in the Midwest. In 2016, Morrie’s transitioned from being a primarily family-owned business to a partnership structure that includes management and Fremont Private Holdings, the direct investment arm of Fremont Group. Fremont Group is the family investment office of the Bechtel family. For more information on Morrie’s, please visit http://www.morries.com.