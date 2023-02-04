Olson Named Vice President of Sales and Service

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union (MMFCU) recently promoted Nate Olson to Vice President of Sales and Service. In this senior management role Nate will continue to provide oversight to all areas of branch operations focusing on high levels of service as well as ensuring our members are aware of what we have to offer.

“Nate’s passion for improving our member’s financial well-being is evident. His community involvement and leadership training through the Chamber and Minnesota Credit Union Network have added to the knowledge and experience he brings to his team members.” said Missy Borg, Chief Operations Officer.

Olson started his career with MMFCU in 2003, just after completing his bachelor’s degree at Bemidji State University. During these two decade he has served members directly on the teller line, hired and coached new team members, as well as led the Brainerd Office as Branch Manager. In 2015, Olson became a Regional Manager supporting multiple MMFCU offices in the communities of Aitkin, Baxter, Brainerd, Crosby, and Little Falls.

Sense of Community is one of MMFCU’s core values. This value encourages employees to be involved in the communities they serve. Olson has taken his passion for athletics into the community coaching, refereeing, and serving on the Board of Directors for the Brainerd Sports Boosters since 2012, including as President from 2016-2019, the Brainerd Baxter Baseball Association Board and the Brainerd Amateur Hockey Association fundraising committee. The last two roles starting this past year.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to further enhance my role at MMFCU. Continuing my focus on service and providing resources to help our members will remain my top priority. Also, I’m excited to be more hands on with our strategic initiatives while the credit union moves into a new era. I will remain passionate to help members strengthen their financial well-being,” said Olson.

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union is a member owned financial cooperative serving central Minnesota. What sets MMFCU apart from other financial institutions is that our members are owners and have a vested interest in our success. Any profits are returned to our membership in the form of higher dividend rates, lower interest rates on loans, additional technology, and growth in services. MMFCU has 13 locations and participates in CO-OP Shared Branching offering an additional 5,900 locations nationwide. Deposits are federally insured by NCUA and we are an Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at mmfcu.org.