Robeck leads Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union Member Resource Center

Katie Robeck has been promoted to Member Resource Center Supervisor at Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union (MMFCU). Our Member Resource Center supports all member owners across the 10 counties we serve monthly answering about 15,000 phone calls and online chats.

Katie joined the MMFCU team in 2018 serving members in a variety of ways. The Member Resource Center team is really a jack of all trades group fielding questions about all members’ financial needs and getting them connected to MMFCU experts when their question can’t be addressed on the spot.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to expand my knowledge and experience within this role. I’m thankful for my team that pushed me to get me this point and to be able to support them in this new role.” said Robeck.

“Our Member Resource Center is focused on service. Katie has been an integral part of this team and I am excited to watch her shine in this new leadership role,” said Tiffany Hirschey-Tuma, Vice President of Operations

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union is a member owned financial cooperative serving central Minnesota. What sets MMFCU apart from other financial institutions is that our members are owners and have a vested interest in our success. Any profits are returned to our membership in the form of higher dividend rates, lower interest rates on loans, additional technology, and growth in services. MMFCU has 13 locations and participates in CO-OP Shared Branching offering an additional 5,900 locations nationwide. Deposits are federally insured by NCUA and we are an Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at mmfcu.org.