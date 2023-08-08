Rosenwald Promoted to Director of Sales at CTC

Ryan Rosenwald has recently been promoted to the position of Director of Sales at Consolidated Telephone Company (CTC).

Rosenwald joined CTC in 2004 as a Network Analyst and has since held positions such as Sales Manager, Technology Manager, and Technology Services Manager. In these previous roles, he has consulted with area businesses on setting up and maintaining their corporate network infrastructures. He also has been responsible for the planning, design, and implementation of CTC’s voice, video, and data networks. Rosenwald graduated with a Bachelor of Arts: Secondary Education in Social Studies from Gustavus Adolphus College.

“I am excited to step into the Director of Sales role. I am ready to drive growth through meaningful connections with new and existing members,” said Rosenwald. “As we continue to expand our service areas, I will remain focused on maintaining our positive culture that encourages our employees to be successful in their roles.”

CTC provides fiber internet, managed WiFi and routing, hosted phones, and other business services. Current internet speeds of up to 10 Gigabit (10,000 Megabits per second) are available to businesses of all sizes, industries, and seasonality.

CTC is a technology advisor and full-service telecommunications company based in Brainerd, MN. Formed in 1952, CTC has grown into a complete communications provider offering telephone, high-speed internet, digital television, and IT services to businesses and individuals throughout central and northern Minnesota. More information about CTC can be found at www.goctc.com.