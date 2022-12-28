Twin Ports Arrowhead NECA Re-elects Rick Osbakken as Chapter Governor

On Friday, December 2nd, 2022, the Twin Ports Arrowhead Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) elected Rick Osbakken, of Holden Electric, to a third two-year term as Governor. As Governor, Rick will continue to represent the Chapter at all national Board of Governors meetings.

Rick is the Owner/CEO of Holden Electric Inc., with offices in Baxter and Two Harbors, and has been actively serving on the Chapter’s Board of Directors for well over a decade. In addition to the Board of Directors, Rick serves as a Trustee on the local Health & Welfare and Pension Committees and is active with NECA National’s Political Leadership Council & Government Affairs. Most recently, Rick has been appointed to represent District 7 on the National Business Development Committee headed out of Washington, DC.

Aside from NECA, Rick is a member of APEX Duluth, participates in the Twin Ports Construction Liaison Committee, and is a longtime Chamber Member in Duluth, Two Harbors, Brainerd, and Nisswa.