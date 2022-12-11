Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Biz Buzz: Victual earns 2022 Retailer of the Year honors

Paul Kirkman, co-owner of Victual with Paul VanderWaal, describes Victual as a “retail unicorn that, on paper, few would have anticipated its success in the marketplace — we’re a metropolitan-style store with sophisticated offerings in Crosby.”

A storefront view of Victual
Victual on West Main Street in Crosby is expanding to double its size.
Dispatch file photo
Renee Richardson
By Renee Richardson
December 11, 2022 06:00 AM
CROSBY — Victual, which offers super premium ice cream and specialty foods and gifts in Crosby, is the Retailer of the Year.
The 2022 award by the Minnesota Retailers Association is part of the association's 2022–2023 Minnesota’s Retail Champions program.

“It’s not necessarily uncommon for the Retailer of the Year to be a small store, however Crosby is the smallest area where we have recognized a Retailer of the Year since we began the program in 2017,” said Bruce Nustad, president of Minnesota Retailers Association, in a news release. “From specialty cheese to chocolate, cards to serving pieces, and homemade, lactose-free ice cream to specialty liquors, their store truly has it all. They have created a unique, successful store with a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that showcases what is great about retail in Minnesota.”

According to the news release, the "unique, specialty goods store was recognized by the organization due to Victual’s success in complementing the area’s existing retail in a small community (population 2,400)."

Victual opened in 2019 with a goal of crafting their own "super premium ice cream" as Rave Creamworks offers a host of flavors to draw people by combining all the attraction of ice cream but making it accessible to those who are lactose intolerant.

But the store has more than premium ice cream. It offers cheese, cured meats in charcuterie boards, gourmet food — pasta, soups, sauces, jams, drinking chocolates, and a host of snacks — gifts and curated liquor, which Victual notes is focused on items that can't be found in the area.

For the award, the association called for statewide nominations and reported a panel of peer judges reviewed nearly 120 nominations and selected the top nominee in each category.

In the news release, Paul Kirkman, co-owner of Victual with Paul VanderWaal, described Victual as a “retail unicorn that, on paper, few would have anticipated its success in the marketplace — we’re a metropolitan-style store with sophisticated offerings in Crosby.”

People shop at the ice cream counter inside Victual.
Customers line up for ice cream inside Victual on July 4, 2019, in Crosby.
Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Kirkman credited success on the company's business plan and the staff. For success in Crosby, he credited the neighborhood, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center staff, surrounding lakes community and tourists brought in by the world-class mountain bike trails at the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area.

Victual started an expansion project to more than double its size.

"We’ve been laser-focused on creating a store, an environment, and a product assortment that is out of place for its locale in north central Minnesota — yet something that was clearly needed and wanted based on sales results,” Kirkman stated.

Dedicated staff, a focus on customer service and market knowledge as well as believing in their product, are all part of Victual's success, Kirkman stated.

Customers shop inside Victual.
Customers check out Victual's offerings in the Crosby store on July 4, 2019.
Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

“The business plan was well-vetted by financial analysts from the North Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center, which I think is a hugely important step in the process of launching a business,” Kirkman said. “We also couldn’t have accomplished this without our dedicated staff who continue to step up and give it their all every day. We’re continually laser-focused on customer service — knowing our market, knowing and believing in our products, and being storytellers—even to knowing the stories behind each bottle in our small, but highly curated liquor store.”

Exterior of the Home Goods store.
Home Goods store is open in Baxter.
Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Home Goods opened in Baxter and has already apparently struck a chord with consumers if the busy parking lot and number of carts in the return spaces are any indication.

With the closure of Office Max in Baxter there is an opening next to the high traffic area of Target.

RENEE RICHARDSON, Brainerd Dispatch managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com . Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchBizBuzz .

Renee Richardson
By Renee Richardson
Renee Richardson is managing editor at the Brainerd Dispatch. She joined the Brainerd Dispatch in 1996 after earning her bachelor's degree in mass communications at St. Cloud State University.
Renee Richardson can be reached at renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com or by calling 218-855-5852 or follow her on Twitter @dispatchbizbuzz or Facebook.
