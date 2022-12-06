Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Biz Buzz: New store to open in former OfficeMax in Baxter

And it’s a business that has been interested in opening a store in Baxter for years

Exterior of former OfficeMax with a coming soon sign for Michaels.
Long anticipated, a Michaels arts and crafts store is opening in the former OfficeMax store by Target off Dellwood Drive in Baxter.
Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch
Renee Richardson
By Renee Richardson
December 06, 2022 04:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BAXTER — It didn’t take long for the open retail space by Target to have a new entry to the lakes area community.

And it’s been a business that has been interested in opening a store in the area for years. Now the opportunity is there and within the commercial corridor the company has been seeking.

Michaels craft store will open in the former OfficeMax next to Target in Baxter. OfficeMax announced it was closing in September.

A mock up shows what the Michaels' sign would look like on the store front.
A rendering with the building permit shows what the Michaels' sign will look like on the renovated store in Baxter. Most of the work to transform the space will take place inside with few changes other than the sign on the exterior.
Contributed

Baxter received a building permit for Michaels to move into the space on Nov. 22 but hadn’t picked up the permit until December. The company began working on the site Monday with a permit before the city to remodel the store’s interior into the craft retailer.

Michaels provides arts, crafts and home decor. LIttle from the exterior is expected to change as it appears to fit the look of the company from the main photo Michaels has about itself on its website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Michaels Companies operates 1,275 stores in 49 states and Canada. The company also owns Artistree, which makes custom and specialty framing merchandise. Michels Companies, headquartered in Texas, was founded in 1973. This holiday season, the company reported hiring 15,000 seasonal positions in stores and distribution centers.

A look at the Michaels check out area.
Michaels Companies operates 1,275 stores in 49 states and Canada. The company also owns Artistree, which makes custom and specialty framing merchandise.
Contributed / The Michaels Companies

“Michaels is the largest arts and crafts retail chain in North America,” the company reports on its website. “In addition to our retail outlets, The Michaels Companies also own multiple brands that allow us to collectively provide arts, crafts, framing, floral, home décor, and seasonal merchandise to hobbyists and do-it-yourself home decorators.”

Michaels has long been anticipated in Baxter. In the spring of 2011, a Michaels store was announced as an addition with the redevelopment of the original Walmart store along Edgewood Drive in Baxter on the Highway 371 North corridor through the city.

More Biz Buzz:
A storefront view of Victual
Business
Biz Buzz: Victual earns 2022 Retailer of the Year honors
Paul Kirkman, co-owner of Victual with Paul VanderWaal, describes Victual as a “retail unicorn that, on paper, few would have anticipated its success in the marketplace — we’re a metropolitan-style store with sophisticated offerings in Crosby.”
December 11, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Shoppers line up at the Baxer Target store for the Black Friday opening in 2016. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch
Business
Biz Buzz: Stores to open early Black Friday
Many will continue the new trend of staying closed on Thanksgiving and are offering both early deals and extending Black Friday well past Nov. 25.
November 22, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Exterior look at ongoing construction work for new store.
Business
Biz Buzz: HomeGoods announces grand opening
The new store is opening in the former J.C. Penney building in Baxter just in time for the holidays
November 04, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson

First a Walmart store, later Gander Mountain and Ashley Furniture shared the building. After the furniture store closed, that part of the building remained vacant for years. Several deals fell through at the Walmart-owned location, which at one point was expected to be home to Michaels craft store and Petco.

The Minneapolis-based property development firm Oppidan Investment Co. purchased the site in 2014 with renewed redevelopment plans. When Gander Mountain was reborn from bankruptcy as Gander Outdoors in 2017, the company announced it would reopen the Baxter location in the spring of 2018. Ashley Furniture also returned to the community with its renovation of the former Herberger’s store in Brainerd in the Westgate Mall.

Michaels CEO stands in front of a store.
Ashley Buchanan is CEO of The Michaels Companies. He was previously with Walmart.
Contributed / The Michaels Companies

Now Michaels has a spot of its own off Dellwood Drive in Baxter with the redevelopment of existing space.

With the addition of Michaels, the expectation for the Hobby Lobby store in a redevelopment of the majority of the former J.C. Penney building on Glory Road in Baxter (Home Goods is now open in the other part of the building), and the established JOANN Fabrics and Crafts in the Westgate Mall on Baxter Drive, as well as other DIY, hobby and craft offerings in the community, there will be many opportunities to expand and explore do-it-yourself projects, arts and crafts and home decorating.

RENEE RICHARDSON, Brainerd Dispatch managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com . Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchBizBuzz .

Related Topics: LOCAL BUSINESSBIZ BUZZ
Renee Richardson
By Renee Richardson
Renee Richardson is managing editor at the Brainerd Dispatch. She joined the Brainerd Dispatch in 1996 after earning her bachelor's degree in mass communications at St. Cloud State University.
Renee Richardson can be reached at renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com or by calling 218-855-5852 or follow her on Twitter @dispatchbizbuzz or Facebook.
What to read next
Sticha Tim
Business
Forum Communications Co. names Tim Sticha chief financial officer
“This is ... a signal of our company's commitment to growth and long-term success,” FCC’s Chief Operating Officer Bill Rouse says.
December 23, 2022 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Helmut Schmidt
score.JPG
Business
SCORE Column: Tuning up your business
One of my favorite management books is “The Goal” by Eliyahu Goldratt. The novel is a story of a new plant manager whose plant is losing money and he has a short time to make it profitable.
December 23, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dick Jordan I Central Minnesota SCORE Brainerd Branch
BIZ-3M-EARPLUG-LAWSUIT-MS
Business
3M to stop making 'forever chemicals,' to take up to $2.3B charge
PFAS do not break down quickly and have in recent years been found in dangerous concentrations in drinking water, soils and foods across the country.
December 20, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Reuters
windo.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota family turns deer stand into lefse drive-thru
Some say it's not Christmas without lefse, but just south of Fergus Falls, a farm family doesn't just make it for themselves, they sell from the road in a drive-thru lefse stand.
December 19, 2022 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand