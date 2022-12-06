Biz Buzz: New store to open in former OfficeMax in Baxter

BAXTER — It didn’t take long for the open retail space by Target to have a new entry to the lakes area community.

And it’s been a business that has been interested in opening a store in the area for years. Now the opportunity is there and within the commercial corridor the company has been seeking.

Michaels craft store will open in the former OfficeMax next to Target in Baxter. OfficeMax announced it was closing in September.

A rendering with the building permit shows what the Michaels' sign will look like on the renovated store in Baxter. Most of the work to transform the space will take place inside with few changes other than the sign on the exterior. Contributed

Baxter received a building permit for Michaels to move into the space on Nov. 22 but hadn’t picked up the permit until December. The company began working on the site Monday with a permit before the city to remodel the store’s interior into the craft retailer.

Michaels provides arts, crafts and home decor. LIttle from the exterior is expected to change as it appears to fit the look of the company from the main photo Michaels has about itself on its website.

The Michaels Companies operates 1,275 stores in 49 states and Canada. The company also owns Artistree, which makes custom and specialty framing merchandise. Michels Companies, headquartered in Texas, was founded in 1973. This holiday season, the company reported hiring 15,000 seasonal positions in stores and distribution centers.

“Michaels is the largest arts and crafts retail chain in North America,” the company reports on its website. “In addition to our retail outlets, The Michaels Companies also own multiple brands that allow us to collectively provide arts, crafts, framing, floral, home décor, and seasonal merchandise to hobbyists and do-it-yourself home decorators.”

Michaels has long been anticipated in Baxter. In the spring of 2011, a Michaels store was announced as an addition with the redevelopment of the original Walmart store along Edgewood Drive in Baxter on the Highway 371 North corridor through the city.

First a Walmart store, later Gander Mountain and Ashley Furniture shared the building. After the furniture store closed, that part of the building remained vacant for years. Several deals fell through at the Walmart-owned location, which at one point was expected to be home to Michaels craft store and Petco.

The Minneapolis-based property development firm Oppidan Investment Co. purchased the site in 2014 with renewed redevelopment plans. When Gander Mountain was reborn from bankruptcy as Gander Outdoors in 2017, the company announced it would reopen the Baxter location in the spring of 2018. Ashley Furniture also returned to the community with its renovation of the former Herberger’s store in Brainerd in the Westgate Mall.

Ashley Buchanan is CEO of The Michaels Companies. He was previously with Walmart. Contributed / The Michaels Companies

Now Michaels has a spot of its own off Dellwood Drive in Baxter with the redevelopment of existing space.

With the addition of Michaels, the expectation for the Hobby Lobby store in a redevelopment of the majority of the former J.C. Penney building on Glory Road in Baxter (Home Goods is now open in the other part of the building), and the established JOANN Fabrics and Crafts in the Westgate Mall on Baxter Drive, as well as other DIY, hobby and craft offerings in the community, there will be many opportunities to expand and explore do-it-yourself projects, arts and crafts and home decorating.

